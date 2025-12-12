Support for local exporters affected by global trade disruption

Release date: 12/12/25

South Australian businesses impacted by tariffs and global trade disruptions will now be able to receive up to $50,000 to help them overcome international tariffs and trade barriers.

The Malinauskas Government’s $1 million Export Diversification Program, launched on Friday, will help businesses faced with rising export costs and supply chain interruptions to adapt, remain competitive, and explore new market opportunities.

Expressions of interest are now open for the program, which will run over the next two years and includes two separate grant streams:

Up to $5,000 Export Advisory Grants: for businesses that have exported less than $500,000 to a market facing trade disruptions - for external advice, planning and research to help them maintain exports or diversify markets.

for businesses that have exported less than $500,000 to a market facing trade disruptions - for external advice, planning and research to help them maintain exports or diversify markets. Up to $50,000 Market Accelerator Grants: for businesses that have exported more than $500,000 to a market facing trade disruptions to help them overcome these challenges or access new markets.

The new program comes after a year of unpredictable and turbulent global trade conditions.

South Australian manufacturers, and businesses with products embedded in global supply chains have been impacted by tariffs and other trade disruptions. This has resulted in some South Australian products facing reduced competitiveness in international markets.

However, South Australian businesses have opportunities to leverage Australia’s diversified trading relationships around the globe, including a recently finalised free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The Export Diversification Program is funded through a $5 million boost in the 2025-26 State Budget to support exporting businesses to diversify and connect with new or growing markets across the world.

Expressions of Interest for the Export Diversification Program are now open at statedevelopment.sa.gov.au/export-diversification.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our Government has been willing to act quickly and decisively to support our state’s exporters through turbulent times and global trade disruptions.

From manufacturers to producers, this program will give our established exporters the assistance they need to continue to sell their world-class products to the highest bidder.

While tariff disruptions continue, we’re continuing to see trade to the US, our second largest export partner, reach new records. We want to see this trend continue.

We also want to open up new and emerging markets, and in the Malinauskas Government’s trade and investment strategy, we’ve identified untapped opportunities in fast-growing regions including Southeast Asia and India.

Through this program, we’re backing businesses to not just withstand the ongoing trade challenges but to expand into new markets and grow their global customers.