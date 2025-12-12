Work begins on 1,000 new homes in the south

Release date: 12/12/25

Work is officially underway at Onkaparinga Heights – South Australia’s newest master-planned community, offering homebuyers a rare chance to purchase in Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

The land will feature up to 1,000 homes delivered by South Australian property development company YAS.

Work now shifts from planning to delivery, with the site, formerly part of Hackham and Old Noarlunga, undergoing a major rezoning by the Malinauskas Labor Government in early 2023, which transformed 235 hectares of Rural Land into a Master Planned Neighbourhood Zone.

With the first stage of civil works now underway, the stage is set for first homes to begin construction in the second half of 2026, with residents expected to move in during 2027.

Meanwhile, SA Water’s work to install 1.1 kilometres of new water main is nearing completion, with the infrastructure enabling the reliable delivery of water to the new housing development.

The work is part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $1.5 billion investment in the critical water infrastructure needed to underpin new housing developments.

SA Water continues to work with the developer on the construction of specific water infrastructure to further service the development while also exploring wastewater infrastructure solutions, with detailed designs underway.

The YAS parcel of the development site will also include a retail centre, and at least 15% of housing will be designated as affordable, helping create an inclusive and balanced community.

Sustainability and liveability are central to the project’s vision. The development includes a comprehensive active transport network connecting pedestrian and cycling paths within and beyond the estate.

In addition, extensive tree planting initiatives will increase the existing tree canopy by over 30%, promoting native biodiversity and providing shaded streetscapes across the development.

Located 32 kilometres from the CBD, Onkaparinga Heights is close to Seaford Meadows Train Station, 15 minutes from McLaren Vale and Port Noarlunga beach and close to the Onkaparinga River and national park.

The homes to be delivered at Onkaparinga Heights are a key component of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The work to rezone this key parcel of southern land is now complete. Now the work to build the homes gets underway.

This is yet another example of our Government partnering with the private sector to inject critical housing supply to the market.

In just a few short years, residents will be moving into this key southern location as we see what was once an empty paddock become a vibrant new neighbourhood.

Thanks to YAS Property & Development for the thorough and swift job they’ve done in getting work started at Onkaparinga Heights.

Attributable to Nat Cook MP, Member for Hurtle Vale

The south is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, it’s where I’ve spent my entire life.

This is a fantastic opportunity for people to secure a home in this beautiful part of South Australia.

Including affordable housing options in this development makes it even more exciting.

Attributable to Tim Shahin, YAS Property & Development Managing Director

Onkaparinga Heights represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a thriving new community in the south.

Onkaparinga Heights will set a new benchmark for sustainable, inclusive and well-connected community design

With work now underway, we’re excited to move from vision to reality.

We’re proud to partner with the South Australian Government on a project that will deliver much-needed housing supply.