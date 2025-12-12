Vivibook: from Silicon Valley, the new AI that transforms the reader into the protagonist

ViviBook People

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changing the way we think about digital reading. Vivibook, the new artificial intelligence platform designed with a bold goal in mind, is now officially available to the international public: to transform users from passive spectators into the absolute protagonists of their own adventures.Under the slogan “Don't just Read a Book. Live it,” Vivibook presents itself not as a simple text generator, but as an architect of narrative experiences developed in the heart of Silicon Valley by ViviMedia Corp. The technological infrastructure allows anyone to create original stories, in which they can insert themselves and their friends as main characters; everything is accessible for free via the official website vivibook.ai.The distinctive feature that sets Vivibook apart from common generative artificial intelligence lies in its proprietary, patent-pending architecture. While standard models often struggle to maintain consistency over long texts, Vivibook uses an advanced structured parsing system that acts as an invisible director. Before writing a single word, the AI processes a complete project sheet defining the narrative arc, chapter breakdown, plot twists, and psychological evolution of the characters. The result is a fluid, consistent, and stylistically polished story, far from the fragmentation typical of generic chat responses.The interface has been designed for immediacy, without requiring the user to have any writing or prompt engineering skills: simply indicate your preferred genre (from thriller to fantasy, from romance to science fiction), the desired emotional tone, and, above all, the names of the protagonists. Thanks to this key feature, the AI builds the entire plot around the reader and their social circle, making the experience deeply personal.With today's launch, ViviMedia Corp aims to usher in the era of the “Infinite Library,” moving beyond the concept of a static catalog where every reader buys the exact same book to offer a dynamic stream of content on demand. Each story thus becomes a unique piece, generated in real time to satisfy the specific desires of that precise moment, breaking down all barriers to entry thanks to the free mode that allows the general public to experience this new frontier of fiction.About VivibookVivibook is a cutting-edge AI platform developed by ViviMedia Corp, a US-based technology company. Specializing in the application of AI language models to the entertainment industry, it offers an environment where users can generate complete and structured stories, placing the reader's experience at the center of the narrative.For more information and to create a story now: https://www.vivibook.ai

