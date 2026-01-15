Gian Franco Grassi Releases ‘The Genie In The Belly’: A New Book on Intuition

Gian Franco Grassi combines humanistic philosophy with practical strategies for effective decision-making in his latest publication with Bruno Editore.

MILAN, ITALY, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mechanical engineer and consultant Gian Franco Grassi has announced the release of his latest publication, "The Genie In The Belly: How To Use The Visceral Genius To Make Confident Decisions and Success In Life And Work" (Bruno Editore). The book, available starting today, combines engineering pragmatism with humanistic philosophy to offer a new perspective on personal and organizational development.The central thesis of the book addresses a common challenge in the modern professional landscape: the disconnect between rational analysis and intuitive insight. Grassi argues that while daily pressures often lead to routine decision-making, the integration of "visceral genius"—or deep inner listening—is a critical component for achieving substantial outcomes in both business and personal spheres."My book talks about the tools that nature makes available to us every day, through which each of us can live a life filled with great satisfaction, both professionally and personally," says Gian Franco Grassi. "I have no doubt that, thanks to the content shared in this manual, my message will reach a large number of people."The publication outlines specific strategies for reconnecting with innate intuition. According to Grassi, shifting focus from external pressures to internal guidance allows for more confident choices and a higher degree of fulfillment.Publisher Giacomo Bruno comments on the relevance of the topic: "Everyone has experienced at least once the feeling of being so overwhelmed by everyday problems that they lose sight of their true essence. Yet how can it be explained that there are people in the world who, despite countless difficulties, manage to live a fulfilling life in every respect? The secret, as the author shows in his book, lies precisely in listening to one’s visceral genius, which undoubtedly represents our most powerful ally."Grassi, who founded the Fondazione Homo Novus, utilizes his background to bridge the gap between technical expertise and humanistic ideals. "I decided to rely on Bruno Editore because I consider it the most effective publishing house for fully enhancing its authors," Grassi concludes regarding the partnership. "Giacomo Bruno’s team supported me throughout every stage of the book’s publication with great seriousness, professionalism, and expertise."The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G8LVT1RG/ About Gian Franco Grassi Born in Cairo Montenotte (SV) in 1954, Gian Franco Grassi is a mechanical engineer and consultant specializing in organizational development. With a strong background in classical studies, he integrates humanistic principles into corporate consulting. Through his Humanistic Foundation, Fondazione Homo Novus, he promotes continuous learning and individual development in locations dedicated to transformation. Website: https://www.gianfrancograssi.it About Bruno Editore Founded by Giacomo Bruno, Bruno Editore is a publishing house specializing in personal and professional growth. Giacomo Bruno, often referred to as "the father of ebooks" in Italy, has published over 1,200 titles and is an expert in Artificial Intelligence applied to publishing. More information: https://www.brunoeditore.it

