Davide Mitscheunig, Selling Abroad: the book on how to expand your business beyond borders with the EXPAND® Method

A Practical Guide To Expanding Your Business And Conquering New Markets With The EXPAND® Method

MILANO, ITALY, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selling products and services beyond national borders is the ambition of every entrepreneur. Unfortunately, for many companies this remains only a dream due to fears related to regulatory and bureaucratic challenges. The good news is that the EXPANDMethod makes it possible to overcome these obstacles.For all those who wish to internationalize their business but do not know how to proceed, today marks the release of Davide Mitscheunig ’s book: “SELLING ABROAD. A Practical Guide To Expanding Your Business And Conquering New Markets With The EXPANDMethod” ( Bruno Editore ). In this book, the author shares practical and innovative tools to help readers plan a safe and effective international expansion strategy.“My book is a practical guide for entrepreneurs who want to sell abroad without making costly mistakes,” says Davide Mitscheunig, author of the book. “Whether the goal is to enter a new market or strengthen an existing international presence, readers will learn how to analyze opportunities, adapt their offering, and build winning partnerships.”As the author explains, the aim of this manual is to provide concrete tools to turn challenges into opportunities and help businesses grow beyond national borders, an aspiration that too often holds Italian entrepreneurs back due to fear of failure.“Italy is a country of excellence, and our companies have everything they need to compete globally. Too often, however, they stop at the first obstacles,” adds Giacomo Bruno, the book’s publisher. “With his book, Davide Mitscheunig demonstrates that, with the right strategies, global success is achievable and that every limitation can be effectively overcome.”“Giacomo Bruno represents innovation in the publishing world, and choosing to work with him was the best decision I could have made,” the author concludes. “The Bruno Editore team supported me with expertise and professionalism throughout the entire publishing process, enabling me to publish a book that I am confident will be valuable to many.”The book is available on Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G8MKBBLS/

