SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures First Branded Hotel in Ranjangaon with Sayaji Group Partnership

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting (L to R) Mr. Gahininath Narawade, Mr. Sachin Malgunde, and Mr. Tushar Kale (Partners, Ranjangaon Hotel LLP), Mr. Pawandeep Singh (Director – Development, Sayaji Hotels LLP), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).

Effotel by Sayaji, Ranjangaon to launch as the town’s first branded hotel, operational by March 2028

Ranjangaon is a critical, underserved industrial corridor. Securing the town's first branded hotel with Sayaji ensures this asset is perfectly positioned to capture premium corporate demand.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

RANJANGAON, PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has successfully facilitated a landmark hotel brand partnership between Ranjangaon Hotel LLP and Sayaji Hotels Ltd for the launch of a new upscale hotel. The property will be branded as Effotel by Sayaji, Ranjangaon, and is anticipated to be fully operational by March 2028, marking the town’s first official branded hotel, following detailed hotel consulting and advisory The location is strategic, situated in close proximity to the five-star Ranjangaon MIDC, a major industrial hub hosting large corporate entities, and approximately 50 kilometers from Pune Airport. This placement positions the hotel as the preferred choice for business travelers, corporate off-sites, and executive stays in the region.Strategic Partnership for Industrial DemandThe official signing ceremony, held on November 29, 2025, involved key stakeholders: Mr. Gahininath Narawade, Mr. Sachin Malgunde, and Mr. Tushar Kale (Partners, Ranjangaon Hotel LLP), Mr. Pawandeep Singh (Director – Development, Sayaji Hotels LLP), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).The deal underscores SeaHorse's role as a leading hotel brand advisory firm in identifying high-potential, underserved markets. Our strategic guidance on asset repositioning and planning for superior hotel revenue optimization ensures the asset maximizes profitability within the specialized corporate segment by leveraging Sayaji’s robust operational framework.Property Highlights – Effotel by Sayaji, RanjangaonThe new hotel, situated on a 36,000 Sq Ft land area, is designed for the modern business traveler, combining efficiency with upscale amenities:• 50 State-of-the-Art Rooms, including 4 Suite Rooms.• All Day Dining restaurant accommodating 80 Pax.• A spacious Rooftop Lounge Bar with seating for 130 Pax, offering scenic views.• MICE & Event Facilities: A Banquet Hall of 3,000 Sq Ft and a dedicated Conference Hall of 500 Sq Ft, ideal for corporate meetings and social gatherings.• Guest Amenities: A full-service Gym and Spa for guest recreation and wellness.This combination of efficient upscale accommodation and dedicated MICE facilities ensures the hotel meets the rigorous demands of the adjacent industrial corridor.About SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingRecognised as one among the top hotel consultants in India, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading hotel advisory firm specialising in hotel consulting and advisory for hotel brand partnerships, asset repositioning, hotel revenue optimization, and hotel operator search . With over 100 successful partnerships across India, SeaHorse enables hotel owners to build sustainable value through strategic collaborations with domestic and international hotel brands.Learn more about SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting and its facilitation of hotel and brand partnerships; visit www.seahorseconsulting.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.