SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures First Branded Hotel in Ranjangaon with Sayaji Group Partnership

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo

Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

(L to R) Mr. Gahininath Narawade, Mr. Sachin Malgunde, and Mr. Tushar Kale (Partners, Ranjangaon Hotel LLP), Mr. Pawandeep Singh (Director – Development, Sayaji Hotels LLP), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).

(L to R) Mr. Gahininath Narawade, Mr. Sachin Malgunde, and Mr. Tushar Kale (Partners, Ranjangaon Hotel LLP), Mr. Pawandeep Singh (Director – Development, Sayaji Hotels LLP), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).

Effotel by Sayaji, Ranjangaon to launch as the town’s first branded hotel, operational by March 2028

Ranjangaon is a critical, underserved industrial corridor. Securing the town's first branded hotel with Sayaji ensures this asset is perfectly positioned to capture premium corporate demand.”
— Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting
RANJANGAON, PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has successfully facilitated a landmark hotel brand partnership between Ranjangaon Hotel LLP and Sayaji Hotels Ltd for the launch of a new upscale hotel. The property will be branded as Effotel by Sayaji, Ranjangaon, and is anticipated to be fully operational by March 2028, marking the town’s first official branded hotel, following detailed hotel consulting and advisory.

The location is strategic, situated in close proximity to the five-star Ranjangaon MIDC, a major industrial hub hosting large corporate entities, and approximately 50 kilometers from Pune Airport. This placement positions the hotel as the preferred choice for business travelers, corporate off-sites, and executive stays in the region.

Strategic Partnership for Industrial Demand
The official signing ceremony, held on November 29, 2025, involved key stakeholders: Mr. Gahininath Narawade, Mr. Sachin Malgunde, and Mr. Tushar Kale (Partners, Ranjangaon Hotel LLP), Mr. Pawandeep Singh (Director – Development, Sayaji Hotels LLP), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).
The deal underscores SeaHorse's role as a leading hotel brand advisory firm in identifying high-potential, underserved markets. Our strategic guidance on asset repositioning and planning for superior hotel revenue optimization ensures the asset maximizes profitability within the specialized corporate segment by leveraging Sayaji’s robust operational framework.

Property Highlights – Effotel by Sayaji, Ranjangaon
The new hotel, situated on a 36,000 Sq Ft land area, is designed for the modern business traveler, combining efficiency with upscale amenities:
• 50 State-of-the-Art Rooms, including 4 Suite Rooms.
• All Day Dining restaurant accommodating 80 Pax.
• A spacious Rooftop Lounge Bar with seating for 130 Pax, offering scenic views.
• MICE & Event Facilities: A Banquet Hall of 3,000 Sq Ft and a dedicated Conference Hall of 500 Sq Ft, ideal for corporate meetings and social gatherings.
• Guest Amenities: A full-service Gym and Spa for guest recreation and wellness.
This combination of efficient upscale accommodation and dedicated MICE facilities ensures the hotel meets the rigorous demands of the adjacent industrial corridor.

About SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting
Recognised as one among the top hotel consultants in India, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading hotel advisory firm specialising in hotel consulting and advisory for hotel brand partnerships, asset repositioning, hotel revenue optimization, and hotel operator search. With over 100 successful partnerships across India, SeaHorse enables hotel owners to build sustainable value through strategic collaborations with domestic and international hotel brands.

Learn more about SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting and its facilitation of hotel and brand partnerships; visit www.seahorseconsulting.in

Sandeep Roy
SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting
sandeep@seahorseconsulting.in
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures First Branded Hotel in Ranjangaon with Sayaji Group Partnership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sandeep Roy
SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting sandeep@seahorseconsulting.in
Company/Organization
Conceptualise
301C, 3rd Floor, Supermart 2, DLF phase 4
Gurgaon, 122009
India
+91 99901 58777
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Conceptualise is one of the leading Branding and Digital Marketing agencies in the world. Having served 1100+ brands globally across 19 countries, 9 international languages and 90+ industries, our range of digital marketing services include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Social Media Marketing(SMM), Local Marketing, Link building services, Link removal services, Explainer video productions, Online Reputation Management (ORM), Web Designing, Web Development, Mobile App Development for Android and iOS, Conversion Tracking, Email and SMS marketing, Lead Generation campaigns, Branding including Logo, taglines and brand collaterals, be it for online, offline or print use, and Content writing services which include Web content, marketing content, Blogs, Articles, newsletters, brochures, leaflets, proposals, and company profiles.

Conceptualise- Branding and Digital Marketing

More From This Author
SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures First Branded Hotel in Ranjangaon with Sayaji Group Partnership
SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Best Western Plus Debut in Udaipur with re-branding of Seasons Park
Presotea Invites Entrepreneurs to Join Its Sustainable Bubble Tea Brand at the 2025 Dubai Franchise Expo
View All Stories From This Author