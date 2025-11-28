SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Best Western Plus Debut in Udaipur with re-branding of Seasons Park

(L to R) Mr. Kishore Jhambani and Mr. Akash Talreja, (Owners, Seasons Park Resort & Spa) Mr. Atul Jain (COO – India, Bangaldesh & Sri Lanka – Best Western Hotels), and Mr. Zubin Jhambani (Owner, Seasons Park Resort & Spa) and Mr. Sandeep Roy Sandeep Roy, CEO of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo

Best Western Plus, Udaipur to launch as the brand’s first hotel in Rajasthan, operational by September 2026.

This alliance perfectly aligns Best Western’s robust distribution with an existing, high-potential asset having expansive MICE facilities, guaranteeing performance in a growing market like Udaipur.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has successfully orchestrated a strategic re-branding partnership between Seasons Park Resort & Spa, and Best Western Hotels, marking the global brand's debut in Rajasthan. The 100-room resort, spread across 4 acres of land, will be upgraded and repositioned as Best Western Plus, Udaipur, with operations expected to commence by September 2026.Located strategically on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, the property is a significant addition to the region's mid-to-upper upscale hospitality segment. The re-branding leverages SeaHorse's expertise in asset repositioning and brand partnerships to drive market share in Udaipur's competitive leisure and events space.About SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingRecognised as one among the top hotel consultants in India, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading hotel advisory firm specialising in hotel consulting and advisory for brand partnerships hotel asset repositioning , hotel revenue optimisation, and operator search. With over 75 successful partnerships across India, SeaHorse enables hotel owners to build sustainable value through strategic collaborations with domestic and international hotel brands.Strategic Re-Branding for Enhanced Market AppealThe landmark signing, which took place on November 19, 2025, involved key stakeholders: Mr. Kishore Jhambani, Mr. Akash Talreja, and Mr. Zubin Jhambani (Owners, Seasons Park Resort and Spa), Mr. Atul Jain (COO – India, Bangaldesh & Sri Lanka – Best Western Hotels), and Mr. Sandeep Roy (CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting).“Re-branding an existing, high-potential asset in a market like Udaipur requires surgical precision. This alliance perfectly aligns Best Western’s robust distribution with the owners’ expansive MICE facilities, guaranteeing superior performance.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingThe deal is crucial for both parties: Best Western gains a strong foothold in a prime Indian destination, and the owners benefit from the brand's global distribution network. SeaHorse Consulting’s advisory ensured the re-branding strategy and subsequent upgrade plans align with Best Western Plus’s premium standards, setting the stage for increased RevPAR.The 100-room property, formerly Seasons Park Resort & Spa, is set for an upgrade and will offer premium MICE and wedding facilities in the vibrant tourism hub.Property Highlights – Best Western Plus, UdaipurThe expansive 4-acre resort boasts a diverse room inventory tailored for high-end leisure and family stays:• 100 State of the Art Rooms, including 11 Premium Plunge Pool Rooms.• 30 additional specialty rooms including Deluxe Rooms, Premium Rooms, Luxury Rooms, Family Villas, and Presidential Suites.• A vibrant multi-cuisine restaurant for 80 pax and a contemporary Lounge Bar for 50 pax.• MICE Infrastructure: A brand new pillarless Banquet Hall of 10,000 sq ft, is complemented by two smaller conference halls of 2400 sq ft, and 1250 sq ft.• Extensive Lawns: Four large lawns, including the largest capable of accommodating 5,000 Pax for major destination weddings and social gatherings. The lawn sizes are 50,000 sq ft, 13,000 sq ft, 6400 sq ft, and 3000 sq ft.• The hotel also features a full-service gym, spa, swimming pool, and 24-hour in-room dining, solidifying its appeal as a premium destination for both leisure and large events.To learn more about Seahorse Hospitality Consulting and its facilitation of hotel and brand partnerships, visit www.seahorseconsulting.in

