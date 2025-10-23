Presotea Invites Entrepreneurs to Join Its Sustainable Bubble Tea Brand at the 2025 Dubai Franchise Expo

The Middle East is rapidly becoming the next frontier for premium beverages, fueled by a new generation that celebrates quality and global culture.”
— Jackson Kah, CEO of Presotea Taiwan
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With around 400 stores worldwide across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Presotea is renowned for pioneering the espresso-style high-pressure brewing system, which freshly brews each cup to order in just 60 seconds, preserving the tea’s authentic aroma, taste, and purity.

Founded in Taiwan, Presotea has redefined the global tea experience with its signature Freshly Brewed Tea concept, brewing each cup in order to preserve the aroma, texture, and essence of true Taiwanese craftsmanship. The brand has become one of Asia’s most recognized sustainable bubble tea brands, operating in over 11 countries with a mission to deliver both quality taste and environmentally responsible business practices.

“The Middle East is rapidly becoming the next frontier for premium beverages, fueled by a new generation that celebrates quality and global culture,” said Jackson Kah, CEO of Presotea Taiwan. “We see immense potential here and are excited to bring Taiwan’s authentic tea craftsmanship to this vibrant market. I invite entrepreneurs and investors to meet us at the Arab Franchise Expo and join us in brewing the future of tea together.”

Presotea International Franchise Opportunities
Presotea welcomes passionate entrepreneurs who share its long-term vision for authentic tea culture and brand growth. Ideal partners should have experience in the food and beverage sector, possess sound financial stability, and demonstrate operational capability through at least one direct store or training unit. The company values partners who are fully engaged in business development, uphold strong ethics and credit records, and are committed to building local logistics, franchise headquarters, and training systems that align with Presotea’s international standards.

Brewing a Middle East Business Opportunity
Presotea’s participation in the Dubai Franchise Expo represents not just brand expansion but a vision to connect global culture through tea. With rising demand for high-quality Freshly Brewed Tea and café experiences in Gulf countries, Presotea offers a gateway for visionary investors to establish a Master Franchise in Dubai and bring the next wave of Taiwanese bubble tea excellence to the region.

Interested partners and investors can learn more about Presotea’s Bubble Tea Franchise opportunities at https://presotea.us/franchise

Presotea Franchise Advantages

