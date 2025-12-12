CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Columbus, OH

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

As Grove City and Central Ohio continue to grow, I want families to know they have in-home options for their pet’s end-of-life care in addition to the wonderful veterinary clinics in our community.” — Dr. Melissa Clauson

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Columbus, OH . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Melissa Clauson joins Dr. Alexandra Wolfingbarger and Dr. Kristen Maul to serve Columbus and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Columbus becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.

"In-home euthanasia offers a peaceful and private option for pets and their families, with the goal of a quiet goodbye in their home, surrounded by love, familiarity, and comfort."

"I want to come alongside families in our community during one of the hardest decisions they face as pet owners and help them navigate this process in the privacy and comfort of their own home," she adds.

Dr. Melissa Clauson, a dedicated veterinarian serving Grove City and Central Ohio, brings a wealth of experience and a deep respect for the human-animal bond to her work in in-home end-of-life care. Born and raised in rural Pennsylvania, she developed a love for animals early in life, which guided her path to Cedarville University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2007, and then to The Ohio State University, where she completed her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2012.After practicing in mixed-animal clinics and providing relief work as her family grew, Dr. Clauson also mentored veterinary students as a Clinical Year Mentor at the University of Arizona. Now, with her children in school, she is transitioning to offering in-home euthanasia services, inspired by her own experience saying goodbye to her beloved Havanese, Toby. Completing the CAETA Peaceful Euthanasia Certification, Dr. Clauson provides families with compassionate, skilled care designed to ease stress for pets and their owners during life’s most difficult moments.“Pets are loyal, nonjudgmental companions who teach us responsibility, comfort us in times of loss, and bring unconditional love into our homes,” says Dr. Clauson. “I want to come alongside families as they face one of the hardest decisions they’ll ever make and help make that experience as peaceful and meaningful as possible—honoring both the bond they share and the life their pet has lived.”Her approach to in-home euthanasia is deeply personal. Reflecting on her own farewell with Toby, she notes, “We had the immense privilege of holding him at home, after the kids were asleep, with just my husband by our side. That quiet, tender goodbye is something I will never forget—and it’s what I hope to provide for other families: a peaceful, private space to say goodbye surrounded by love, familiarity, and comfort.”Dr. Clauson serves Columbus, South Bloomfield, Grove City, Goveport, Upper Arlington, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Columbus. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

