SGS Highlights Developments in Tanzania’s PVoC Program as New Measures Roll Out

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has implemented new measures to strengthen program efficiency and transparency

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced important developments in Tanzania’s pre-export verification of conformity (PVoC) program as the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) implements new measures to strengthen program efficiency and transparency.Effective November 1, 2025, TBS introduced an updated certificate of conformity (CoC) template designed to reinforce document integrity and improve traceability across the verification process. The revised format enhances security features and aligns documentation with the country’s wider efforts to modernize import oversight. SGS has fully deployed the updated CoC format across its operations to ensure a smooth transition for exporters and supply chain partners.In parallel, TBS is initiating a phased system integration project aimed at improving information exchange, data accuracy and monitoring within the PVoC framework. While existing communication channels remain functional, the upcoming integration will create a more streamlined digital environment, allowing for better visibility of conformity assessments conducted prior to export. This modernization effort supports TBS’s long-term objective of strengthening traceability and enhancing the efficiency of trade procedures.An SGS spokesperson said: "These latest developments reflect Tanzania’s commitment to advancing the robustness of its PVoC program while supporting a stable and transparent trading environment. We continue to work closely with TBS and industry stakeholders to facilitate compliance and ensure that importers and exporters are well prepared for the evolving regulatory landscape."Stakeholders are encouraged to remain attentive to TBS updates and reach out for guidance to ensure documentation, product conformity and verification processes align with the latest requirements.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

