SiebenCarey Attorney Susan M. Holden Named 2025 Minnesota Icon Award Honoree

Susan M. Holden

Icons are leaders whose careers have shaped Minnesota’s business and legal communities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiebenCarey announced today that attorney Susan M. Holden has been selected as a 2025 Minnesota Icon Award honoree by Minnesota Lawyer The annual award celebrates distinguished leaders whose careers have made a meaningful and long-standing impact on Minnesota’s business and legal communities.Holden is widely regarded as one of Minnesota’s most accomplished trial attorneys. She is certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association, a distinction held by fewer than 1% of Minnesota lawyers. In 2023, she received the MSBA Professional Excellence Award, joining a select “Who’s Who” group of prominent attorneys and judges recognized for extraordinary service to the profession.Her career achievements also include membership in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, and the American Board of Trial Advocates, honors that reflect her exceptional trial skills, ethical leadership, and dedication to elevating standards within the legal profession.Beyond her litigation accomplishments, Holden has played a significant leadership role statewide. She is a past president of Minnesota ABOTA, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Hennepin County Bar Association, and previously served as chair of the Special Master Panel in the compensation process for survivors of the I-35W bridge collapse. She has contributed to numerous boards and committees, in Minnesota and nationally, focused on improving the profession, the courts, and access to justice.“Susan’s influence extends far beyond the courtroom,” said Jim Carey, Managing Partner. “Her leadership, integrity, and commitment to mentorship have shaped Minnesota’s legal community in exceptional ways. This recognition is a true reflection of her extraordinary contributions.”A panel of judges with legal and business expertise selected this year’s 17 Minnesota Icon honorees, who will be celebrated at a recognition event ( https://finance-commerce.com/event/minnesota-icons/ ) on December 11, 2025, in Minneapolis.About SiebenCareyFounded in 1952, SiebenCarey has grown to become one of Minnesota’s largest and most widely respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing more than 70,000 people. For more than 70 years, the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional support personnel covering general trial practice in all courts, personal injury, workers’ compensation, and wrongful death. SiebenCarey maintains offices in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. For more information, visit www.knowyourrights.com # # #

