ADOT opens new lane at northbound I-17 off-ramp to Loop 303

PHOENIX – There is more room for northbound I-17 traffic using the busy exit to Loop 303 and Sonoran Desert Drive in north Phoenix.

As part of an ongoing ramp widening project, the Arizona Department of Transportation has opened a second lane leading into and along the northbound I-17 exit at Loop 303.

The new exit lane is designed to ease traffic backups, especially during afternoon rush hours.

Crews last night finished lane striping at the Loop 303 exit. Temporary work zone barrier walls were removed earlier this week.

The $1.3 million project is being done ahead of a larger project starting next year that will construct direct freeway-to-freeway ramps at the I-17/Loop 303 interchange. That improvement, which also will widen Loop 303 between I-17 and 51st Avenue, is the first project funded under Proposition 479 approved by Maricopa County voters and implemented by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).

Proposition 479 funding includes a regional half-cent sales tax for transportation improvement projects in the metro Phoenix area.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.