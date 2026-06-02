SR 260 widening project east of Payson starts next week

PAYSON – The last in a series of projects to widen State Route 260 to two lanes in each direction between Payson and the Mogollon Rim is scheduled to start on Monday, June 8.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $76 million SR 260 Lion Springs Project will add new lanes along a 4-mile stretch of SR 260 in the Star Valley area (mileposts 256-260). Designed to enhance traffic flow and safety, the project includes three wildlife crossings, right-turn lanes and sections of landscaped medians.

When this project is complete, the nearly 30 miles of SR 260 between Payson and Rim Road, where the highway reaches the top of the Mogollon Rim, will have two lanes in each direction.

Drivers using SR 260 can initially expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions within the project’s work zones from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 5 a.m. to noon on Fridays. One travel lane in each direction will be maintained on SR 260 during construction. When needed, flaggers and a pilot car will move drivers through the work zone.

ADOT anticipates a 2.5-year construction timeline, with breaks during winter. Drivers using this stretch should budget extra time during work hours and be mindful of construction workers and equipment.

Other major project elements include:

A center-turn lane between mileposts 256-257 and a center median between mileposts 257-260

A dedicated right-run lane for eastbound SR 260 at Lion Springs road and westbound SR 260 at Dealers Choice Road

A new frontage road for the Diamond Point subdivision

Extending and replacing guardrail as necessary

Improving or installing drainage and sediment-control facilities, including culverts, pipes and ditches

For more information on the SR 260 Lion Springs project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/Lion-Springs. Visitors to the webpage can also watch a narrated flyover video simulation of what the project will look like upon completion.