i-ESG Accelerates Global Expansion with Advanced AI-Driven ESG Solution and Strategic Engagements Worldwide

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, a leading provider of AI-powered ESG solutions, is rapidly expanding its presence across global markets by leveraging its domain-specialized AI and data technology. Demonstrating strong performance in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the company is strengthening its role as a trusted partner for governments, corporations and institutional stakeholders seeking practical, data-driven ESG management solutions.In recent months, i-ESG was invited by the Luxembourg government for on-site meetings and solution demonstrations and actively showcased its platform at major international events including Singapore’s largest startup and tech festival SWITCH, the Middle East’s premier technology exhibition GITEX, and the world-renowned energy industry event ADIPEC. Through these initiatives, the company has engaged in extensive discussions with potential clients, partner organizations, and global investors, leading to concrete conversations around strategic alliances, joint business initiatives, and investment collaborations. Several of these discussions are already progressing into formal partnerships and revenue-generating opportunities.The i-ESG platform integrates over 10 proprietary ESG technology patents, a database of more than 7 million ESG data points, and a global regulation-mapped data architecture of over 500 structured columns. With more than six specialized ESG modules—including assessment, automated reporting, carbon management, and supply chain solutions—the platform is fully powered by customized AI engines designed specifically for ESG data environments.By combining Digital Transformation (DX) with AI Transformation (AX), i-ESG enables organizations to automate and streamline complex ESG workflows, significantly reduce operational costs and resource requirements, and accelerate regulatory response capabilities. This technologically advanced, domain-specific approach has been widely validated by global stakeholders and continues to drive adoption across government entities, private corporations, and international institutions.i-ESG plans to further scale its AI-enabled ESG technologies and deepen its presence in global markets, expanding strategic partnerships with public-sector agencies, multinational corporations and investment institutions. As ESG expectations continue to evolve at high speed, the company aims to deliver solutions that are both practical and future-ready, supporting organizations in navigating the next generation of sustainability requirements.

