UNGC Network Korea and i-ESG Jointly Launch ‘ASAP,’ the First AI-powered CoP-based ESG Assessment & Action Platform

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Nations Global Compact Network Korea (UNGC Korea) and i-ESG, a specialized ESG data and AI solutions provider, announced the official launch of the AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Platform (ASAP) on November 20 during the 2025 Korea Leaders Summit.ASAP is the first global AI-enabled ESG platform built on the CoP (Communication on Progress) framework, integrating major ESG regulatory requirements with advanced AI-driven analytics. The platform goes beyond traditional assessment by offering data-driven improvement insights and actionable plans, and automatically recommending UNGCprograms, initiatives, and learning content tailored to each company's ESG maturity level.Co-designed and co-developed by UNGC Korea and i-ESG, ASAP reflects a strong collaboration that combines UNGC Korea’s expertise, aligned with the UNGC global framework, with i-ESG’s technological capabilities, including AI patents, extensive ESG datasets, and proven global deployment experience. As the first case of applying AI to a CoP-based ESG diagnostic framework, the initiative represents a milestone in digital ESG transformation.ASAP will be initially available to UNGC Network Korea’s member companies, with continuous upgrades planned as more real-world data is accumulated. The platform is expected to support companies that face challenges due to limited resources or difficulty identifying meaningful improvement pathways, enabling more efficient and actionable ESG management.The CEO of i-ESG stated, “As ESG requirements intensify, companies must not only analyze risks but also implement concrete actions. However, the complexity and breadth of ESG issues often create barriers. ASAP, leverages UNGC Korea’s deep ESG knowledge and i-ESG’s AI and data capabilities to become an intelligent platform that drives real behavioral change within organizations.”i-ESG has been recognized globally for its technological excellence, backed by over 10 AI technology patents, more than 5 million ESG-specific data points, and international recognition such as invitations from governments and institutions worldwide, selection as the Top Data-driven Platform in APAC 2025, and winning the ADB Challenge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.