UNGC Korea and i-ESG Introduce the World’s First AI-powered ESG Platform Built on the CoP Framework: ‘ASAP’

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step forward for sustainability reporting and corporate accountability, the United Nations Global Compact Network Korea (UNGC Korea) and i-ESG have unveiled ASAP, the world’s first AI-powered ESG assessment and improvement platform built directly on the CoP (Communication on Progress) framework.ASAP leverages advanced AI models trained on ESG-specific datasets to conduct automated CoP-aligned diagnostics, identify gaps, and propose clear, actionable steps for companies to enhance their environmental, social, and governance performance. The platform also provides automated recommendations of UNGC programs and initiatives, bridging the gap between assessment and real behavioral change.This launch marks a historic milestone: never before has AI been applied at this scale to enhance COP reporting, which remains the world’s largest corporate sustainability transparency mechanism.Developed through a close collaboration between UNGC Korea and i-ESG, the platform reflects an important step forward in digitally enabled sustainability management—one where companies can transform complex reporting obligations into data-driven, measurable improvement journeys.ASAP will initially be rolled out to UNGC Korea’s member companies, with continuous enhancements based on user insights and accumulated data.i-ESG brings to this initiative a strong technological foundation backed by multiple AI patents, an extensive ESG database, and global recognition for innovation, including awards from APAC and multilateral institutions.

