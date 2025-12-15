Semiconductor Industry veteran Raja Koduri joins Advanced System in Package Technologies 'Advisory Board'

Raja Koduri

HYDERABAD, INDIA, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raja Koduri to its Advisory Board. As an emerging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in India, ASIP looks forward to leveraging his extensive global experience in semiconductors and graphics architecture to support the company’s strategic direction and growth.Raja Koduri is a distinguished semiconductor leader and a pioneering executive in computer graphics hardware, bringing over three decades of deep industry expertise. He most recently served as Chief Architect and Executive Vice President of Intel’s Architecture, Graphics, and Software (IAGS) division until April 2023. Prior to his tenure at Intel, he held several pivotal roles, including General Manager of AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group and Director of GPU Architecture at Apple, where he played an instrumental role in shaping next-generation graphics capabilities across the industry.Commenting on his appointment, Raja Koduri said, “I am excited to join the Advisory Board of ASIP Technologies during this pivotal phase of growth of Semiconductor industry and especially the “India Semiconductor Mission- ISM ". ASIP’s vision of building advanced packaging and test capabilities in India is both timely and transformative. I look forward to contributing to this mission and supporting the team as they address the packing and testing needs of AI/ Data Centre applications.”“We are delighted to have Mr. Raja Koduri in our team. His unparalleled expertise in semiconductor industry and his visionary approach and innovation to address the challenges coming from Chiplets, 2.5D/3D packaging will be invaluable as we build world-class advanced packaging and testing ecosystem in India.”-said Mr. Venkata Simhadri , CEO of ASIP.“We take this opportunity to Thank our mentors Mr. Michel Villemain, Mr. Ramesh Singh, Mr. B J Han, Mr. Rajan Rajagopal and Dr. Subramanian Iyer for their continued support and guidance.” Added Venkata Simhadri.About ASIP Technologies:ASIP Technologies is an emerging OSAT facility based in India, specializing in assembly and testing of advanced semiconductor packages. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ASIP Technologies supports the global semiconductor ecosystem with state-of-the-art technology and expertise.ASIP is supported by Govt. of India’s "India Semiconductor Mission- ism ". It’s a joint venture with APACT, a Korean OSAT company with a long track record in packaging and testing semiconductor products.

