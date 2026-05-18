POWERICS Appoints Dr.Primit Parikh to Its Board of Directors

Dr.Primit - Global compound semiconductor technologies expert Made in India 65 W fast and efficient GaN Charger Jatin Mallipudi, Co-founder PowerICS Pvt. Ltd.

POWERICS is focused on creating world-class power conversion products with a Make-in-India core enabling efficient, sustainable & intelligent power solutions through advanced semiconductor technology.” — Dr.Primit Parikh

HYDERABAD, INDIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWERICS, an emerging Indian company focused on advanced power electronics and compound semiconductor technologies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Primit Parikh to its Board of Directors.Dr.Primit is an industry expert in compound semiconductor technologies and scale up. Dr. Parikh brings decades of global leadership experience in private and public companies, developing GaN technologies , from early stage to volume production and commercialization for high efficiency power conversion in leading market areas such as AI Infrastructure, Data Centers, Energy/Renewables, Consumer Chargers and E-Mobility.His extensive experience in raising capital, scaling deep-tech ventures, building global partnerships, and navigating the evolving semiconductor ecosystem will significantly strengthen POWERICS’ strategic direction as the company accelerates its growth.Commenting on the appointment, Jatin Mallipudi, Co-founder of POWERICS, said:“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Primit Parikh to the POWERICS Board of Directors. His deep expertise in GaN technologies, combined with his strategic industry insight and global perspective, will be invaluable as we continue to develop next-generation power semiconductor solutions. His guidance will help accelerate our innovation roadmap and strengthen our position in the rapidly evolving global power electronics market.”Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Primit said:“POWERICS is focused on creating world-class power conversion products with a Make-in-India core, while building an innovative product development team, robust supply chain management, strong customer support and local manufacturing to address the rapidly growing demand in India and global markets. I am excited to join the Board and contribute to the company’s vision of enabling more efficient, sustainable, and intelligent power solutions through advanced semiconductor technology.”The appointment comes at a time when global demand for high-efficiency power conversion solutions with Wide-Bandgap power devices i.e. GaN and SiC-based technologies is accelerating, driven by the rapid growth of AI infrastructure, renewable energy systems, fast-charging solutions, next-generation industrial applications and EVs.With this addition to its Board, POWERICS aims to further strengthen its innovation ecosystem, deepen industry collaborations, and expand its presence in the global power semiconductor market.About POWERICS:POWERICS is focused on developing MADE IN INDIA advanced power electronics and semiconductor solutions that enhance energy efficiency, performance, and sustainability across a wide range of applications. The company is committed to driving innovation in next-generation power systems through cutting-edge research, engineering excellence, and strategic industry partnerships.

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