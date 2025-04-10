ASIP Technologies Appoints Shankar Umapathi as Vice President of Engineering

ASIP strengthens its leadership team

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIP Technologies , an emerging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Hyderabad, India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shankar Umapathi as Vice President of Engineering. Shankar’s addition to our leadership team reflects ASIP’s vision to build a company cutting-edge technology and strong design support.Shankar Umapathi brings over two decades of extensive experience in the semiconductor sector, with a strong focus on Design for Test (DFT), Testing, Computer-Aided Design/Electronic Design Automation (CAD/EDA). Throughout his career, Shankar has held key technical and leadership roles at globally renowned organizations, including Intel and AMD. His deep expertise spans across complex Semiconductor designs, Test Strategy, Process optimization, and the development of cutting-edge technologies that have significantly contributed to the advancement of the industry.Shankar holds Bachelors and Masters degree from IITMADRAS, which laid the foundation for his robust technical acumen and Innovative approach. His leadership style, characterized by a blend of technical rigor and strategic vision, has consistently driven product excellence and operational efficiency in the organizations he has served.Commenting on his appointment, Shankar said, “I am excited to join ASIP Technologies at this transformative time. Being part of ASIP gives me the opportunity to contribute to the country’s growth story in the Semiconductor domain. I look forward to collaborating with the industry leaders and the founders of ASIP to drive technological advancements, foster innovation, and contribute to ASIP’s growth and success in the semiconductor eco-system.”“Shankar brings in unique experience of working with both startups and multinationals and his domain expertise in DFT/ IC testing brings immense value to ASIP and we are quite excited to have him as part of our leadership team.”-said Mr. Venkata Simhadri , MD & CEO of ASIP.About ASIP Technologies:ASIP Technologies is an emerging OSAT facility based in Hyderabad, India, specializing in assembly and testing of advanced semiconductor packages. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ASIP Technologies supports the global semiconductor ecosystem with state-of-the-art technology and expertise.

