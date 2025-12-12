Qbic x Rocket Alumni Solutions Announce Plug & Play Interactive Software Powering Touchscreen & Kiosk Experiences

Qbic Technology and U.S.-based Rocket Alumni Solutions announce a new hardware–software partnership supporting recognition-focused digital signage and touchscreen experiences for education.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology, a leader in purpose-built digital signage, and Rocket Alumni Solutions, a U.S.-based pioneer in recognition-driven EdTech, have joined forces to transform digital engagement. This strategic partnership unites hardware and software, introducing a plug-and-play solution that empowers schools and nonprofits to manage digital recognition at scale.

The partnership combines Qbic’s enterprise-ready digital signage hardware—purpose-built for reliability, Android-based flexibility, and stable 24/7 performance—with Rocket’s recognition-focused CMS, which provides unlimited data, pre-built templates, intuitive setup, and multimedia support. The result is an easy-to-deploy solution that enables institutions to celebrate student achievements, alumni milestones, athletic accomplishments, and community stories across dynamic on-campus and online displays.

Educational institutions are increasingly adopting Android-based signage to gain flexibility, performance, and long-term scalability while minimizing IT burdens. Qbic supports this shift with Qbic Fortify+, its award-winning cybersecurity architecture that enhances Android deployments with enterprise-grade protection. Combined with Qbic’s generational firmware support, institutions gain a durable signage ecosystem designed for secure fleet management, reduced maintenance overhead, and a lower total cost of ownership—empowering them to expand their digital recognition initiatives with confidence.

“Our partnership with Rocket Alumni Solutions strengthens Qbic’s mission to deliver intuitive and future-ready digital signage experiences,” said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “By combining Qbic’s purpose-built hardware with Rocket’s recognition platform, we are giving schools and universities a seamless way to elevate engagement and showcase the moments that matter.”

Rocket’s platform allows institutions to easily import Canva designs, embed websites, manage unlimited data, and publish recognition content across Qbic-powered displays. Qbic complements this creative flexibility with Fortify+ cybersecurity and centralized device management through Remote Configuration Center and ArgusControl, enabling secure updates, system monitoring, and remote issue resolution. Together, the integrated solution reduces day-to-day maintenance while ensuring recognition walls, leaderboards, and campus displays remain fresh, secure, and consistently performing.

“We’re incredibly excited about this alignment with Qbic. Their hardware innovation, paired with Rocket’s software, creates a more powerful and frictionless way for schools and universities to modernize recognition at scale. This is the type of partnership that truly accelerates impact,” said Jeremiah De Sesto, Vice President of Revenue & Strategic Growth at Rocket.

With campuses increasingly adopting digital engagement tools, the combined Qbic and Rocket solution provides a reliable and scalable way to enhance school branding, strengthen community identity, and celebrate meaningful milestones. Explore more about the partnership here.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients’ visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2025 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions works with schools, universities, teams, nonprofits, enterprises, and more to create an interactive recognition experience. With Rocket’s unlimited data, plug-and-play setup, and pre-made templates, you can bring milestones to life with ease. Rocket’s CMS can be viewed on-site or online, giving your community the chance to view data at their fingertips. Rocket makes it easier than ever to engage your audience and showcase your community’s pride.

