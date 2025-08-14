Qbic and Poppulo Unite to Turn Any Screen into a Strategic Communication Channel

Qbic Technology, a global leader in purpose-built digital signage and smart workplace hardware, has partnered with Poppulo, the enterprise leader in digital signage and employee communications.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology, a global leader in purpose-built digital signage and smart workplace hardware, has partnered with Poppulo, the enterprise leader in digital signage and employee communications, to deliver a unified solution that turns any screen into a high-impact communication asset–across industries and environments.

This integration brings Poppulo’s enterprise-grade communications platform to Qbic’s flagship BXP-350 Digital Signage Player, enabling organizations to deliver real-time, targeted messaging across locations with unmatched scale. As Qbic’s most advanced signage player, the BXP-350 is built to handle 8K content, 4K multi-screen configurations, and enterprise-scale deployments—making it ideal for dynamic wayfinding, safety alerts, synchronized updates, and live event coverage.

“Digital signage is no longer just a display—it’s a strategic communication tool,” said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “By combining our most powerful signage player with Poppulo’s market-leading platform, we’re enabling organizations across sectors to engage employees and guests across locations with clarity, precision, and measurable impact.”

With this integration, organizations can confidently deliver critical updates, branded content, localized messaging, and real-time information—backed by robust analytics and performance tools that support continuous optimization and audience engagement.

“At Poppulo, we’re focused on helping organizations communicate with impact—whether it’s in a hospital, airport, university, or stadium,” said Joseph Aviles, VP of Partnerships & Growth. “Partnering with Qbic allows us to extend our scalable, data-driven approach to digital signage across virtually any environment.”

As industries evolve to meet the demands of real-time communication and immersive experiences, this partnership empowers leaders with a smarter, more cohesive way to inform, influence, and inspire—on every screen, in every space.

See how Qbic and Poppulo are redefining digital signage as a strategic driver or communication and engagement here.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients’ visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2025 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

About Poppulo

Poppulo helps enterprise companies achieve more by connecting and communicating with employees and customers at scale through leading, AI-powered digital signage and employee communications solutions. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. Poppulo’s digital signage solutions are deployed across 600,000+ screens in 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.poppulo.com/digital-signage.

