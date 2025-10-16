Qbic and DENEVA Partner to Deliver Next-Gen Sustainable Digital Signage Experiences

Qbic Technology and DENEVA have announced a strategic partnership to address the digital signage industry’s biggest challenges: scalability, seamless integration, and sustainable operation.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology and DENEVA have announced a strategic partnership to address the digital signage industry’s biggest challenges: scalability, seamless integration, and sustainable operation. By combining Qbic’s ePaper series with DENEVA platform, the alliance delivers an energy-efficient, real-time solution that transforms displays into intelligent tools for communication, engagement, and growth.

At the heart of this collaboration are Qbic’s 4-inch EP-0400 and 7-inch EP-0700 ePaper devices—lightweight, versatile, and engineered for 24/7 visibility—seamlessly integrated with DENEVA’s powerful content management system. Together, they empower organizations to automate updates, cut energy costs, and scale deployments across retail, transit, and enterprise environments while ensuring consistent, accurate information delivery.

“Audiences today don’t just want to see information. They expect it to be delivered reliably and in real time,” said Vincent Chen, Director of Product Management at Qbic Technology. “By combining our purpose-built ePaper series with the DENEVA platform, we’re enabling organizations to communicate at scale in a way that is not only energy efficient and cost-saving, but also aligned with growing ESG and sustainability goals.”

For retailers, the solution makes it easy to update pricing, promotions, and product information instantly across hundreds of stores, ensuring consistency and reducing manual labor. In corporate and institutional settings, centralized management allows teams to schedule and broadcast updates across campuses, meeting rooms, and shared spaces without the burden of manual maintenance.

“Partnering with Qbic allows us to extend DENEVA’s capabilities with hardware that is sustainable, versatile, and proven in real-world deployments,” said Rafael Hornos, CTO, DENEVA. “Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for digital signage that is smart, scalable, and future-ready.”

As industries worldwide accelerate digital transformation, the Qbic–DENEVA alliance positions ePaper as more than a display technology. It becomes a sustainable engine for engagement, influence, and operational intelligence. Learn more about the partnership here.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients’ visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2025 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

About DENEVA

DENEVA is an advanced digital signage platform designed to manage, distribute, and optimize multimedia content across networks of any size. With a strong focus on scalability, integration, and sustainability, DENEVA empowers organizations to deliver real-time, dynamic communication while reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, DENEVA supports a wide range of industries including retail, transportation, corporate, and public spaces. Learn more at www.denevads.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.