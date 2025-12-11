184th Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, December 11 - At today’s session, the Government approved the proposal for a new Slovenian Press Agency Act (STA). The new act will ensure transparent and stable provision of the public information service, which is essential for comprehensive public awareness of developments in Slovenia and abroad. The proposal thus guarantees the uninterrupted performance of the public information service, which is vital for the functioning of the state, the media and the public. As the central national news agency, the STA represents the backbone of the domestic news infrastructure; therefore, a stable regulatory framework for its operation is crucial for information security and for mitigating risks related to disinformation and disruptions in access to verified information. The proposed act addresses several key shortcomings of the current arrangement, introduces a clearly defined scope of the public service, delineates the public service from market activities, and establishes a new method for calculating compensation for the provision of the public service. Under the new framework, the STA is defined as a public commercial company entrusted with providing the public information service, which will be financed from the state budget, thereby providing the agency with an additional safeguard against interference with its autonomy.

The Government adopted the proposal for the Act on the Developmental Restructuring of the Savinja–Šalek Coal Region (ZRPSŠPR), which is aimed at mitigating the consequences of the gradual phase-out of coal in the Savinja–Šalek (SAŠA) coal region. Through this act, the Government seeks to ensure that, in the transition to a low-carbon and environmentally sustainable economy and society, no one is left behind or marginalised. Funding for the implementation of the act in the period 2026–2035 will be provided from the European Cohesion Policy Programme, the state budget within the financial plans of the competent ministries, and the budgets of the municipalities of the SAŠA coal region, in the total amount of up to EUR 282,225,000.

Today, the Government also approved the proposal for the Act Amending Certain Acts with regard to the establishment and operation of the European Single Access Point, thereby transposing amendments to several European Union (EU) directives into the national legal order. The European Single Access Point provides centralised access to publicly available information relevant to financial services, capital markets and sustainability. Most EU legislation in the fields of financial services and capital markets requires public disclosure of information, affecting companies, regulators, auditors, advisers and numerous other institutions. Public disclosure requirements have been introduced, among other reasons, to ensure investor protection and to promote cross-border investment. The amendments will contribute to increased transparency and accessibility of information for investors, companies and other users, thereby enhancing transparency in financial instrument markets and sustainability reporting. Overall, this will support a more integrated and efficient European capital market.

An update of the Higher Vocational Education Act is required, among other reasons, to align certain provisions with the revised Organisation and Financing of Education Act and with the new Higher Education Act. The proposal equalises the conditions for education of Slovenes without Slovenian citizenship and Slovenes living abroad, in line with the updated Higher Education Act. This means that Slovenes who do not reside in Slovenia will also be entitled to full-time study. The act further supplements the competences and functioning of the highest governing bodies of higher vocational colleges and more clearly defines the tasks of the Association of Higher Vocational Colleges as a coordinating body. The act newly regulates the field of micro-credentials, which represent records of learning outcomes achieved through shorter education and training programmes evaluated under the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Following the adoption of the act, individuals will receive micro-credentials in the form of a public document. The act also newly enables transnational education for higher vocational colleges, in line with the arrangements under the new Higher Education Act.

The Government determined the text of the proposal for the Nursing and Midwifery Act (ZZNB) and will submit it to the National Assembly for consideration under the regular legislative procedure. Nursing and midwifery represent fundamental pillars of the healthcare system, as they are carried out by the largest professional group of healthcare workers, who play a key role in ensuring safe and high-quality patient care. Given the ageing population, the growing demand for healthcare services and the increasingly complex tasks performed by nursing and midwifery professionals at all levels of healthcare, the adoption of a dedicated act comprehensively regulating this field is essential. The proposed act establishes the legal framework for the performance of nursing and midwifery activities and comprehensively regulates both fields as independent professions within the healthcare system. Among other things, it defines the professional groups performing nursing and midwifery, sets out the conditions individuals must meet to practise independently, and provides for a professional examination and additional professional training. An important part of the proposal also addresses issues related to specialisations intended for graduate nurses and midwives to acquire advanced knowledge in specific areas. The act regulates the conditions for undertaking specialisation, the tasks and requirements for mentors, the obligations of the trainee and the authorised provider of specialisation, as well as the financing of specialisations. The ZZNB also lays down the conditions for entry in the register and for obtaining a licence, which is mandatory for independent practice, and regulates the temporary or permanent revocation of licences.

The Government also determined the text of the proposal for the Act Amending the Railway Traffic Safety Act. The proposed amendments address, among other issues, incidents on public railway infrastructure related to vandalism and threats to railway traffic safety, particularly with regard to the processing of video surveillance data of critical railway infrastructure and the transmission of such data to competent authorities. Part of the content concerns the transfer of provisions from existing national safety regulations into the safety management systems of railway undertakings and the infrastructure manager, in line with multi-year coordination with the European Union Agency for Railways, which also includes the repeal of the Traffic and Signalling Rulebook. A requirement is added for the adoption of an implementing act by the minister responsible for transport concerning the procedure and content of training for investigators of railway accidents and incidents.

In addition, the Government adopted the proposal for the Act Amending the Railway Transport Act. An important objective of the amendment is to raise the level of consumer protection and improve the quality and efficiency of passenger rail transport services, as this may contribute to increased use of rail transport compared to other modes of transport. The amendment will ensure the implementation of Regulation (EU) No 2021/782 on rail passengers’ rights and obligations and designate a national enforcement body responsible for these rights. It is proposed that these tasks in the Republic of Slovenia be assumed by the railway regulatory body established within the Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia.

At today’s session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia adopted a decision to relieve Lieutenant General Robert Glavaš of his duties as Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces as of 14 December 2025. Lieutenant General Robert Glavaš submitted his notice of termination of employment on 9 September 2025 due to retirement. At the same time, the Government adopted a decision appointing Brigadier MSc Boštjan Močnik as Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces as of 15 December 2025. Brigadier MSc Boštjan Močnik meets all the requirements for appointment to the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces.