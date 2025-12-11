"Ten years of pride. Pride for the future."

SLOVENIA, December 11 - On this occasion, Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Sport Matjaž Han said: "The ten years of the Planica Nordic Centre are ten years of our pride. Here, we have shown that we can come together, think long term and build a world-class story at home, here under the Ponce mountains. Planica is not only the cradle of ski flying – it is a place where world records are set and where the nation finds its wings. I am confident that the next ten years will bring even more courage, progress and soaring achievements."

At the ceremony, the plans for the future development of the centre, which remains one of the most important sport and national-promotion destinations in Slovenia, were presented. The Director of the Planica National Sports Institute, Franci Petek, and his colleague, Jelko Gros, spoke about the development priorities, while architect Matej Blenkuš presented the design for the future, an expanded Gorišek brothers’ ski flying hill.

Franci Petek: "We are very proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Planica Nordic Centre, which evolved from a daring idea into an icon of Slovenian sports and is known well beyond our borders. I am pleased that Planica sets standards that are also followed abroad. We haven't been idle these ten years – we have invested in infrastructure, digitalisation and development. Now, another big step is before us: the enlargement of the Gorišek brothers' ski flying hill, which will take Planica into a new era. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who believed in our vision and who help us create Planica's story."

Striking video clips showcased numerous sporting milestones and the unique sense of unity and supporters' spirit under the Ponce mountains.

In the video, top athletes – ski jumper Domen Prevc, former ski jumper Jernej Damjan and the coach of the Nordic cross-country skiing team and former Norwegian Olympic champion Ola Vigen Hattestad, expressed their enthusiasm and pride in the Planica Nordic Centre, while Katja Hartman from the Tourist Board Kranjska Gora highlighted its importance for tourism.

Planica is a key Slovenian Nordic sports centre with top infrastructure for ski jumping and flying, cross-country skiing and Nordic combined. Diverse training areas, grounds for children, a museum, educational content, and sports and recreation options all year round provide an excellent environment for the development of young talents and top athletes.

The Nordic Centre is also the site of scientific and research studies. Since 2021, a human centrifuge has been operating in Planica. The purpose of the most recent study conducted by the Jožef Stefan Institute in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA) was to monitor and evaluate simulated gravity in the weightlessness of space.