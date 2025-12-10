Minister Fajon: Without respect for human rights, a peaceful and secure Afghanistan remains a distant hope

SLOVENIA, December 10 - Prior to the meeting, Minister Fajon delivered a joint statement to the press on behalf of 55 UN member states. Prepared by Slovenia, the coordinator of the group of Security Council members, signatories to the Shared Commitments on Women, Peace and Security, the statement emphasised: “We condemn the systematic violations of human rights in Afghanistan, especially those targeting women and girls, who continue to face an institutionalised system of exclusion and denial of their dignity. As this year’s UN campaign 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence draws to a close, I express my profound respect for Afghan women who confront discrimination and oppression every single day.” She underscored that human rights are not an adjunct to peace and security – they are a prerequisite.

In her address at the Security Council, Minister Fajon outlined Slovenia's key efforts regarding Afghanistan during its tenure on the Council: "Slovenia has consistently drawn attention to the worsening plight of women and girls in Afghanistan. Over the past two years, the Taliban have shown no willingness to address this issue. On the contrary, conditions have further deteriorated," she stated.

Minister Fajon urged the Taliban to immediately end all policies and practices that violate women’s rights, including the ban on Afghan women working for or visiting United Nations premises. “We will continue to press for the full, equal and safe participation of women and girls in all aspects of public life, and for their access to education, healthcare and employment, as well as for their freedom of movement, expression and assembly. These are fundamental rights that should no longer be contested in today’s world – they should be treated as inherent and unquestionable,” she stressed.

She also reaffirmed her strong support for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and commended its work under exceptionally challenging conditions. “UNAMA’s human rights mandate is essential for monitoring, documenting and reporting violations. I therefore call on the Security Council to reaffirm its commitment to protecting human rights when it reviews UNAMA’s mandate in March 2026. Without such a commitment, a peaceful and secure Afghanistan will remain nothing more than a distant hope,” she concluded.

The briefing formed part of the Council’s regular three-monthly review of the situation in Afghanistan, based on UNAMA’s report.