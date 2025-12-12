iMyFone Launches Nut Studio Web V1.0.0, Building the Foundation of an All-in-One AI Creation Platform

Nut Studio: All-in-One AI Creation Studio

Upcoming December Update Brings Popular New Models and Workflow AI Features to Elevate Creative Productivity

Nut Studio V1.0.0 is the first step toward building a unified environment where every stage of creative work connects seamlessly.”” — said the founding team

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMyFone officially announces the release of Nut Studio Web V1.0.0, marking the beginning of its vision to build a unified all-in-one online AI creation platform that streamlines production workflows and significantly enhances creative productivity.

Over the past year, Nut Studio has been known primarily as a desktop AI application focused on running local models and enabling privacy-first offline workflows. As creators’ needs evolved and cloud-based multi-modal creation accelerated, Nut Studio began transitioning from a local-model utility into a broader creative ecosystem.

The release of Nut Studio Web V1.0.0 represents the next step in this evolution, shifting beyond fragmented AI tools toward a centralized platform that unifies ideation, prompt development, visual creation, and future productivity workflows within a single cohesive environment.

A Workflow-Driven Approach: From Ideas to Visual Creation

iMyFone Nut Studio Web V1.0.0 features an integrated workflow that connects the early stages of ideation with visual output. Through Nut Studio’s Home interface, users can brainstorm, refine creative directions, and generate optimized prompts based on deeper reasoning and contextual understanding.

These prompts can then be applied in Nut Studio’s built-in AI Image and AI Video generation modules , allowing creators to quickly produce high-quality visual content directly within the same platform.

This workflow-first approach serves as the foundation upon which Nut Studio will expand its capabilities.

Late December Update: More Popular Models and Expanded Workflow Tools

iMyFone Nut Studio’s roadmap outlines a major late-December update, bringing the platform closer to its long-term vision of becoming a comprehensive AI creation and productivity hub.

More Popular and Diverse AI Models

To elevate creative flexibility, Nut Studio will introduce a broader range of popular image and video models(Nano Banana Pro,Veo3, Sora2...), allowing users to freely select the generation style and quality that best fits their project. These additions will give creators richer creative diversity and deeper control over their production output.

AI Workflow Tools for End-to-End Creation

The late-December update will also add new workflow-driven AI capabilities, including:

AI Translation for fast, natural multilingual content creation

AI Writing for long-form content, scripts, and marketing materials

AI Presentation (AI PPT) for automated slide creation

AI Coding for programming assistance, debugging, and documentation

These tools will expand Nut Studio beyond visual creation, enabling users to handle research, writing, communication, and production within one platform.

A Unified Creative Future

“Nut Studio is built to solve one of the biggest challenges creators face today: fragmented workflows,” said the founding team. “From brainstorming to writing to visual production, creators often switch between multiple tools. Nut Studio V1.0.0 is the first step toward building a unified environment where every stage of creative work connects seamlessly.”

By minimizing tool switching and integrating essential creative processes, Nut Studio aims to help users work faster, stay more consistent, and produce higher-quality outcomes.

iMyFone Nut Studio Web is now open for access at: https://nutstudio.imyfone.com/app/

Visit Official Website here: https://nutstudio.imyfone.com/

