iMyFone Launches 'AnyTo Plus': The World’s First Tool to Control iPhone GPS via Android Without PC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global mobile utility software company iMyFone lately announced the official release of AnyTo Plus,— an enhanced iOS-focused edition of its popular AnyTo location changer series, designed to offer iPhone users a smarter and safer way to safely and seamlessly control iPhone GPS location — without jailbreak, computer connection, or modified apps.

This marks the first cross-platform GPS changer that bridges Android and iPhone, introducing a new standard for convenience, security, and gaming freedom.

A Cross-Device Breakthrough for Location Simulation

Until now, changing an iPhone’s location typically required complex PC setups or risky jailbreaks. AnyTo Plus changes that completely.

By connecting Android and iPhone via secure Bluetooth, users can teleport anywhere on the map, simulate movement routes, or use a virtual joystick — all in real time and on official app versions like Pokémon GO, Monster Hunter Now, and Life360.

“Our mission is to make location control simple, safe, and universal,” said Mark, Product Director at iMyFone.

“AnyTo Plus is more than a tool — it’s a bridge between two ecosystems. For the first time, Android can directly manage iPhone GPS behavior without violating system integrity or requiring jailbreaks.”

Why It Matters

The rise of location-based games, dating platforms, and social apps has created growing demand for flexible GPS control. However, iPhone users have long been constrained by Apple’s closed ecosystem.

AnyTo Plus fills this critical gap by allowing real-time GPS manipulation on iPhone — through an intuitive Android interface. It offers features such as:

Joystick & Route Simulation: Move naturally at variable speeds (walk, jog, teleport).

Nearby Radar: Discover in-game locations, Pokémon, or items within range.

Auto-Catch & Auto-Spin: Enhance gaming efficiency in supported titles.

Privacy-First Design: Uses encrypted Bluetooth protocol, no jailbreak or data modification required.

With its user-friendly setup and cross-device control, AnyTo Plus redefines what’s possible for location-based applications — from AR gaming to geo-restricted social features and digital privacy protection.

Part of iMyFone’s Growing Mobility Ecosystem

AnyTo Plus extends the existing iMyFone AnyTo product family, which includes desktop and native app versions for PC, iOS, and Android.

While other editions require cable or Wi-Fi connection, AnyTo Plus delivers true mobile-to-mobile operation, giving users maximum flexibility.

“Cross-device innovation is the next big leap in mobile utilities,” added Charles, Head of Global Marketing at iMyFone.

“We’re proud to introduce a solution that not only enhances gameplay, but also empowers users to manage their digital location with total control and confidence.”

Availability

AnyTo Plus is now available for global download.

Learn more or try it free at https://www.imyfone.com/change-location/anyto-plus/.

About iMyFone

Founded in 2015, iMyFone is a global technology company specializing in iOS and Android utility software. Trusted by over 100 million users worldwide, iMyFone provides innovative solutions across data recovery, system repair, privacy protection, and location simulation.

To learn more, visit https://www.imyfone.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

