Celebrate Pokémon GO Halloween 2025 with LocaChange — 20% OFF and Global Event Guide Released

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 -- As Niantic's Pokémon GO Halloween 2025 event begins worldwide, Trainers are preparing for two weeks of ghostly challenges, exclusive Pokémon debuts, and limited-time research tasks. To support the global community of players, LocaChange — a Pokémon GO expert and professional virtual-location tool — has released a full event guide and announced a 20% discount on all products from October 24 to November 3.

This year’s Halloween celebration runs in two parts (October 21–27 and October 27–November 2) and introduces Poltchageist and Sinistea, along with new costumed Pokémon such as Ursaluna and Noibat. Trainers can also enjoy special bonuses, Ghost-type raids, and themed Timed Research throughout the event.

However, the community response has been mixed. On Reddit, many Trainers voiced frustration over the “Win 3 Raids” task tied to Spiritomb encounters, while others noted disappointment that costume Pokémon appear to be locked behind paid research. Some players also discussed how Mega Energy tasks have become common alternatives for those seeking a more accessible event experience.

“Community reactions show how global events can feel uneven depending on region or accessibility,” said Philip Williams, Lead Pokémon GO Writer at LocaChange. “Our guide aims to help Trainers navigate these challenges — identifying the best times, routes, and event strategies to fully enjoy Halloween 2025, no matter where they are.”

The newly released LocaChange Pokémon GO Halloween 2025 Full Guide provides a breakdown of event bonuses, raid rotations, and strategies for maximizing Stardust and Candy earnings. It also includes expert recommendations for route planning, spawn optimization, and regional participation.

Key Insights from LocaChange’s Halloween 2025 Guide

LocaChange’s analysis highlights how Pokémon GO’s Halloween 2025 event offers distinct opportunities — and challenges — across its two phases. The guide not only outlines event bonuses but also provides practical strategies for Trainers seeking to maximize Candy, Stardust, and rare encounters.

Part 1 (Oct 21–27):

This phase introduces Poltchageist and Sinistea in a “haunted tea party” theme, creating one of the best Ghost-type farming windows of the year.

LocaChange recommends prioritizing Sinistea raids for a chance at Shiny encounters while stacking Mega Gengar or Banette evolutions to amplify Ghost-type Candy yields. Shadow Raids featuring Shadow Yamask and Shadow Phantump are also highlighted as valuable for players building future PvP or PvE teams.

Part 2 (Oct 27–Nov 2):

With costumed Teddiursa and Noibat entering the spotlight, this phase shifts focus toward collection and Shiny hunting.

The guide suggests taking advantage of the extended Candy bonuses and Field Research rotation to gather Mega Energy efficiently for long-term preparation. Trainers aiming for maximum coverage can use LocaChange to track global raid times or locate high-traffic areas where event Pokémon spawn more consistently.

Pro Tips from LocaChange Experts:

1. Combine Incense boosts with virtual route simulation to explore ghost nests efficiently without missing local tasks.

2. Rotate between regions with staggered time zones (e.g., Asia–Europe–Americas) to access additional Field Research resets before the event ends.

3. Avoid overcommitting to local raid density; instead, leverage remote raid coordination and Mega Energy missions to balance progress.

About LocaChange

LocaChange is a Pokémon GO expert and professional virtual-location tool designed to enhance gameplay mobility and exploration. The platform provides realistic route simulation, joystick navigation, and multi-destination teleportation to help Trainers explore efficiently and join global events safely.

Supporting iOS, Android, and PC, LocaChange is trusted by Trainers worldwide for its reliable performance and expert event guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

