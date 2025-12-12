2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li Wins Silver in A' Stage Awards

2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert

Innovative Stage Design for Hua Chenyu's 10th Anniversary Concert Receives Prestigious Recognition from A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced that the 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert, designed by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the stage created for Hua Chenyu's 10th anniversary concert.The award-winning stage design for the 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert exemplifies the cutting-edge trends and advancements in the performing arts industry. By incorporating unique visual elements and pushing the boundaries of stage design, this project showcases the potential for enhancing audience engagement and creating immersive experiences. The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the design's alignment with industry standards and its potential to inspire future innovations in the field.The stage design for the 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert revolves around the concept of the "Martian Coordinate System," representing both a geographical reference and the shared time and emotions between Hua Chenyu and his fans over the past decade. The monumental four-sided stage structure, measuring 47.5 meters long, 27.5 meters wide, and 22 meters high, features a series of luminous panels and mirror-like elements that resemble coordinate scales, documenting key moments throughout the artist's career. With a total hanging weight of over 200 tons, the design skillfully balances immense scale, transparency, and load-bearing capacity to ensure the safety and stability of the stage.The Silver A' Design Award for the 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design serves as a significant milestone for Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li, as well as Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. Ltd. This recognition not only validates their exceptional talent and dedication but also motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design and delivering unforgettable experiences for audiences. The award is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, driving further innovation and excellence in the performing arts industry.The 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design was a collaborative effort led by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li, with the support of Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. Ltd. The project team's expertise in stage design, visual effects, and technical production contributed to the creation of this groundbreaking and award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning 2023 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design at:About Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. LtdBeijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. Ltd, established in 2008 and headquartered in Beijing, China, is a leading company in the cultural media industry. With a focus on providing comprehensive creative and marketing services, Yamei Times leverages its deep industry experience and innovative thinking to offer diversified solutions, including film and television production, brand promotion, event planning, and public relations communication. The company's philosophy of "Creativity Leads the Times, Service Achieves Brands" has led to successful collaborations with numerous well-known domestic and international enterprises, driving the implementation of various projects. Yamei Times' professional team and advanced technology ensure that the company consistently stays at the forefront of the industry, delivering precise, innovative, and efficient communication solutions that help clients stand out in a competitive market.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable designs that demonstrate a remarkable level of excellence in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. The award acknowledges creations that excel in innovative concept, artistic execution, technical proficiency, emotional engagement, audience interaction, originality in performance, choreographic excellence, set design mastery, costume innovation, lighting design effectiveness, sound design quality, narrative cohesion, cultural significance, social impact, environmental consideration, accessibility in design, collaboration and teamwork, diversity and inclusion, sustainability in production, and future potential. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, performing arts industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from pioneering performing arts designers, progressive design agencies, cutting-edge companies, leading brands, and influential organizations in the performing arts, stage, style, and scenery design industries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global recognition for their exceptional design capabilities and contribute to advancing the performing arts industry.

