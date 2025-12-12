Morita Wds 2023 by Shotaro Inahara Wins Silver in A' Trade Show Design Award

Morita Wds 2023

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of trade show design, has announced Shotaro Inahara 's exceptional work, "Morita Wds 2023," as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Inahara's innovative exhibition booth design within the trade show industry and the design community at large.Morita Wds 2023's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the trade show industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, Inahara's design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the realm of exhibition booth design.The award-winning Morita Wds 2023 stands out in the market with its unique features and benefits. The design incorporates a fascinating display of the invisible, featuring disassembled product parts, an introduction to the development process and its secret story, a transparent window showcasing the internal mechanism, and a showcase of the design's attention to detail through the dimensions of the product. These vivid and innovative aspects set Morita Wds 2023 apart from its competitors.The recognition of Morita Wds 2023 with the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Shotaro Inahara and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering a commitment to pushing the boundaries of exhibition booth design.Morita Wds 2023 was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Designer Shotaro Inahara, Art Director Akiyuki Maruyama, Producers Tatsuya Sato and Riku Nishihara, and Product Manager Toshiki Takei. Their combined expertise and dedication contributed to the creation of this award-winning exhibition booth design.Interested parties may learn more about Morita Wds 2023 and its designers by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About HAKUTEN CorporationHakuten designs corporate and organizational communication by creating experiential value.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impressive designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the trade show industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including architects, interior designers, agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase their talents and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, inspiring and promoting the development of superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshow-award.com

