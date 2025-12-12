Splendour by Ivan Venkov Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Splendour

Innovative Champagne Sabre Recognized for Exceptional Design and Craftsmanship in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Splendour by Ivan Venkov as the Silver Winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This exceptional champagne sabre, designed by Ivan Venkov, has been honored for its outstanding design, functionality, and craftsmanship, solidifying its position as a top-tier product in the kitchenware industry.The Splendour Champagne Sabre's recognition in the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. Its innovative design aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the kitchenware sector, offering practical benefits to users, industry professionals, and stakeholders alike. By combining utility and innovation, Splendour demonstrates the potential for cutting-edge design to enhance the champagne sabrage experience.What sets Splendour apart is its seamless fusion of form and function. The sabre's minimalist design incorporates a precisely angled blade, ensuring a clean and controlled sabrage. The calibrated blade geometry optimizes performance, while the meticulously engineered weight distribution and ergonomic handle provide a comfortable and secure grip. These features combine to create a champagne sabre that is both visually stunning and highly effective, making the art of sabrage accessible to a wider audience.The Silver A' Design Award for Splendour serves as a testament to Ivan Venkov's commitment to excellence and innovation in kitchenware design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of champagne sabres and kitchenware accessories. The award also motivates the Mod Luxe team to continue striving for excellence, driving the industry forward through their dedication to creating exceptional products.Splendour was designed by Ivan Venkov and Volodymyr Iatsentyi, who collaborated to bring this innovative champagne sabre to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Splendour Champagne Sabre at:About Ivan VenkovIvan Venkov is a talented designer from Australia who played a key role in the development of the Splendour Champagne Sabre. With his expertise and creative vision, Ivan contributed to the sabre's innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of quality and functionality.About Mod LuxeMod Luxe is a Sydney-based luxury lifestyle brand that celebrates refined living through exquisite home dÃ©cor, barware, and lifestyle essentials. Founded on principles of artistic innovation and exceptional craftsmanship, Mod Luxe collaborates with renowned contemporary designers to create meticulously crafted products from the finest materials. The brand's commitment to quality ensures that each piece meets the highest standards and redefines the boundaries of design innovation, elevating everyday moments into extraordinary experiences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, and environmental impact. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering products that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing them on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenwareaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.