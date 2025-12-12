Chen Yun by Jacky Zhang Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Chen Yun by Jacky Zhang

Jacky Zhang's Exceptional Office Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced that Chen Yun, an outstanding office design by Jacky Zhang , has been honored with the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Chen Yun as an exceptional example of good design within the interior design industry.Chen Yun's innovative design approach addresses the evolving needs of modern office environments, offering a flexible and legible space that seamlessly integrates multidimensional exploratory experiences. By capturing the essence of Hangzhou's fashionable prominence and avant-garde attitude, Jacky Zhang's design aligns with current trends and advances industry standards, providing a practical and inspiring solution for creative teams.Located in Hangzhou's renowned Tianmuli art incubator, Chen Yun condenses the designer's reflections and observations into a warm yet avant-garde space. The open and serene environment, featuring the raw texture of fair-faced concrete and natural elements, creates a dynamic and flexible layout that blurs the boundaries between work, discussion, and leisure. This innovative approach magnifies the potential of the limited space, offering a unique and engaging experience for its users.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Chen Yun serves as a testament to Jacky Zhang's exceptional design capabilities and innovative vision. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and innovation in the field of interior design. The award serves as a motivation for Jacky Zhang and his team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of design.Chen Yun was designed by Jacky Zhang, the founder and operating manager of WARP WEFT DESIGN (WWD). Zhang Wei's expertise lies in the fusion of spatial design and diverse aesthetics, perfectly integrating the characteristics of spatial structures with functionality.Interested parties may learn more about Chen Yun and Jacky Zhang's award-winning design at:About Jacky ZhangJacky Zhang, the founder and operating manager of WARP WEFT DESIGN (WWD), is a renowned designer committed to the fusion of spatial design and diverse aesthetics. With a discerning appreciation for beauty, Zhang excels at integrating the characteristics of spatial structures with functionality, continually exploring the perceptual boundaries between spaces and their users. His works have received unanimous praise from clients and have been recognized with numerous international professional awards.About Warp Weft DesignWarp Weft Design is a space design company focusing on pure design. The company's name, "Warp Weft," represents the fundamental components of space, with "warp" separating heaven and earth, empty and solid, light and heavy, while "weft" separates yin and yang, light and shade, right and wrong. Warp Weft Design is an excellent design company with a grand world view and a focus on details, mainly engaged in small architectural design, interior design, and product design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, showcasing remarkable levels of professionalism and innovation. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. The A' Design Award, organized annually since 2008, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

