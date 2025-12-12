Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008590
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2025, 1609 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N Exit 6 Off Ramp, Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence – Criminal Refusal / Criminal DLS / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Mary Albertson
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks and officers from the Berlin Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-89 northbound Exit 6 off-ramp. Officers from the Berlin Police Department identified the operator as Mary Albertson (63) of Brookfield, VT. Albertson was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license. She was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. A continued investigation revealed that Albertson was displaying signs of impairment. At the conclusion of processing, she was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 8, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
