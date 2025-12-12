Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3008590

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                     

STATION: VSP Berlin             

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2025, 1609 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N Exit 6 Off Ramp, Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence – Criminal Refusal / Criminal DLS / Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Mary Albertson                                       

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks and officers from the Berlin Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-89 northbound Exit 6 off-ramp. Officers from the Berlin Police Department identified the operator as Mary Albertson (63) of Brookfield, VT. Albertson was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license. She was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. A continued investigation revealed that Albertson was displaying signs of impairment. At the conclusion of processing, she was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 8, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

