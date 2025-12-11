MPD Makes an Arrest in Bladensburg Road Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in 2024.

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the suspect gained access to a business’ keys from a lockbox and entered the business in the 3100 block of Bladensburg, Northeast. Once inside the suspect stole laptops, cellphones, and other items that were estimated to cost over $15,000. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 54-year-old Gerald Butler of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24122437

###