UN General Assembly: Principled humanitarian action is under increasing pressure

Madam President,

The number of armed conflicts being fought around the world has more than doubled in the last 15 years, to around 130 today.

All too often, we see the rules of war violated – direct attacks against civilians, children recruited to fight, civilian infrastructure targeted, patients in hospitals slaughtered.

We see sexual violence and starvation used as weapons of war, indiscriminate bombardments of urban centers, killing and maiming. Brutal violations are committed in plain sight, signaling that the unacceptable risks to become normalized.

The human toll is staggering. Civilian casualties in armed conflict are reported to have increased by 40% in 2024 from the previous year, while civilian casualties from explosive weapons of war have reached their highest level in more than a decade.

In 700 hospitals supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, surgical admissions for weapon wounds have increased by almost 50% in 2024.

Conflict is not only becoming more widespread, entrenched, and brutal – but also more deadly for civilians.

Principled humanitarian action, which should bring relief to this suffering, is under increasing pressure.

The lines between humanitarian, military, and political agendas are blurring, and “with us or against us” narratives are eroding space for neutrality. 2024 was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel, and this trend continues in 2025.

The consequences are catastrophic: when aid cannot reach those in need, civilians face starvation, disease, and preventable death.

All states have an obligation under the Geneva Conventions to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including to facilitate access for impartial humanitarian action.

Madam President,

What is tolerated today will define how wars are fought tomorrow. The International Committee of the Red Cross urges all states to act to prevent destruction and brutality from becoming our new normal.

The Global initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law launched last year by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa with the ICRC aims to reverse this tide.

Joined by 96 states to date, the initiative including the 27 state co-chairs, is working to produce practical recommendations for concrete change on the ground – with a first progress report launched in October of this year.

We encourage all states to contribute to the ongoing consultations and to join the global meeting on humanity in war to be held toward the end of 2026.

Thank you, Madam President.