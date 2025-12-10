The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan and the ICRC convene a high-level regional conference to advance global commitment to international humanitarian law

The event marks a key milestone in the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to international humanitarian law – a joint effort launched by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Africa and the ICRC to make IHL a political priority amid an estimated 130 ongoing armed conflicts worldwide.

With widespread human suffering in Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine and elsewhere testing humanitarian response capacity and our shared humanity, the meeting highlights the urgent need for renewed political commitment to IHL. The erosion of respect for the laws of war threatens societies, the global economy and global stability. Jordan’s leadership is instrumental to this global effort. As a regional hub for strategic dialogue, the Kingdom provides a vital platform for States to come together to strengthen the legal and operational safeguards that protect civilian lives, essential infrastructure and medical services during armed conflict. Hosting this gathering reflects Jordan’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian diplomacy and its partnership with the ICRC.

The conference aims to facilitate technical and political dialogue at the level of ministries of foreign affairs of member countries of the Arab League, including Secretary Generals, technical experts, and members of IHL committees, on the essential steps needed to uphold IHL and reaffirm its relevance, with the goal of promoting the laws of war as a political priority and ultimately making a difference for people affected by armed conflict. It will provide a platform for exchanging views on key challenges related to the protection of civilian infrastructure and hospitals, highlighting the critical consequences of failing to address them. States will also be briefed and invited to share their perspectives on the preliminary recommendations identified during the first and second state consultations held respectively in April/May and November 2025 on the protection of civilian infrastructure and hospitals. In addition, the conference will explore potential avenues for addressing these challenges throughout the Global IHL Initiative and beyond.

This conference also marks an important step in deepening cooperation between Jordan, the ICRC and Arab States, and in reaffirming the collective responsibility to uphold humanity in war.