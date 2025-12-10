Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,913 in the last 365 days.

Frequently Asked Questions: International humanitarian law and the use of drones in armed conflict

The persistent presence, sound or sight of drones can have serious psychological effects on civilians. It can cause fear, stress and anxiety, especially when it is unclear whether the drones are being used for military, security or humanitarian purposes. This can create a constant sense of unpredictability, insecurity, vulnerability and helplessness. 

These can in turn generate or amplify post-traumatic stress disorder that is common in conflict settings. These effects can disrupt daily life, limit freedom of movement, and in some cases trigger displacement. Children may be particularly affected, with consequences for their well-being, education and ability to go to school or play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Frequently Asked Questions: International humanitarian law and the use of drones in armed conflict

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more