Frequently Asked Questions: International humanitarian law and the use of drones in armed conflict

The persistent presence, sound or sight of drones can have serious psychological effects on civilians. It can cause fear, stress and anxiety, especially when it is unclear whether the drones are being used for military, security or humanitarian purposes. This can create a constant sense of unpredictability, insecurity, vulnerability and helplessness.

These can in turn generate or amplify post-traumatic stress disorder that is common in conflict settings. These effects can disrupt daily life, limit freedom of movement, and in some cases trigger displacement. Children may be particularly affected, with consequences for their well-being, education and ability to go to school or play.