New Earth Recovery Expands Housing with Completed Cedar Home #2
A newly completed 2,821 sq. ft. residence will support New Earth Recovery’s mission in the Skagit Valley community.
MOUNT VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Earth Recovery – Cedar Home #2
Mount Vernon, Washington
Project Completed
Chad Fisher Construction is excited to share that Cedar Home #2 for New Earth Recovery is officially finished. This was a meaningful build for our crew, and we’re grateful to help create a home that will offer comfort and stability for those in recovery.
An open house will be held on Friday, December 12th, inviting guests, partners, and community members to celebrate this milestone and tour the completed home.
Project Overview
Cedar Home #2 is a 2,821 sq. ft. residence designed to offer comfort, functionality, and space for group living. The layout includes:
Main Floor – 1,456 sq. ft.
Living Room
Dining Room
Office
Bedroom
Mudroom
Bathroom
Kitchen
Upper Floor – 1,365 sq. ft.
Laundry Room
Five Bedrooms
Two Bathrooms
Additional outdoor spaces include a 128 sq. ft. front porch and a 106 sq. ft. back porch, creating welcoming areas for connection and relaxation.
In total, the home features 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, making it well-suited to the program’s needs for shared living while maintaining ample personal space.
Project Team
CFC Project Team
Zack Collins, Project Manager
Chad Fisher, Project Manager
Neil Myers, Superintendent
Design Team
E.L.A. Designs, LLC
General Contractor
Chad Fisher Construction
Subcontractors
Chad Fisher Construction – Civil
Langco – Concrete
Skagit Roofing – Roofing
Whatcom Gutter – Gutters
Artistic Drywall Textures – GWB
Mount Vernon Carpet One – Flooring
Back Country Painting – Painting
High Plane Cabinets – Casework
Creative Surface – Countertops
NW Plumbing – Plumbing
DK Systems – HVAC
MCE – Electrical
Master Insulation – Insulation
Community Impact
Cedar Home #2 is more than a construction project—it’s a meaningful investment in the people of Skagit County. The home provides an environment where residents can focus on growth, stability, and long-term recovery. CFC is honored to partner with New Earth Recovery again and contribute to the important work they do throughout Skagit County.
