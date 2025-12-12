New Earth Recovery Expands Housing with Completed Cedar Home #2

Cedar House #2 Cedar House #2 front Chad Fisher Construction Logo

A newly completed 2,821 sq. ft. residence will support New Earth Recovery’s mission in the Skagit Valley community.

MOUNT VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Earth Recovery – Cedar Home #2

Mount Vernon, Washington

Project Completed

Chad Fisher Construction is excited to share that Cedar Home #2 for New Earth Recovery is officially finished. This was a meaningful build for our crew, and we’re grateful to help create a home that will offer comfort and stability for those in recovery.

An open house will be held on Friday, December 12th, inviting guests, partners, and community members to celebrate this milestone and tour the completed home.

Project Overview

Cedar Home #2 is a 2,821 sq. ft. residence designed to offer comfort, functionality, and space for group living. The layout includes:

Main Floor – 1,456 sq. ft.

Living Room

Dining Room

Office

Bedroom

Mudroom

Bathroom

Kitchen

Upper Floor – 1,365 sq. ft.

Laundry Room

Five Bedrooms

Two Bathrooms

Additional outdoor spaces include a 128 sq. ft. front porch and a 106 sq. ft. back porch, creating welcoming areas for connection and relaxation.

In total, the home features 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, making it well-suited to the program’s needs for shared living while maintaining ample personal space.

Project Team

CFC Project Team

Zack Collins, Project Manager

Chad Fisher, Project Manager

Neil Myers, Superintendent

Design Team

E.L.A. Designs, LLC

General Contractor

Chad Fisher Construction

Subcontractors

Chad Fisher Construction – Civil

Langco – Concrete

Skagit Roofing – Roofing

Whatcom Gutter – Gutters

Artistic Drywall Textures – GWB

Mount Vernon Carpet One – Flooring

Back Country Painting – Painting

High Plane Cabinets – Casework

Creative Surface – Countertops

NW Plumbing – Plumbing

DK Systems – HVAC

MCE – Electrical

Master Insulation – Insulation

Community Impact

Cedar Home #2 is more than a construction project—it’s a meaningful investment in the people of Skagit County. The home provides an environment where residents can focus on growth, stability, and long-term recovery. CFC is honored to partner with New Earth Recovery again and contribute to the important work they do throughout Skagit County.

