Chad Fisher Construction Leads Granary Expansion Project for Port of Skagit County

Expanding the Port’s Grain-Handling Capacity to Serve Farmers Across the Skagit Valley

BURLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) is proud to partner with the Port of Skagit County on the Granary Expansion Project in Burlington, a key investment in local agricultural infrastructure that supports farmers and grain producers across Skagit Valley. The project, designed by Redding Design Build, expands the Port’s existing granary facility to allow tenants to dry locally sourced grain before processing, improving efficiency and supporting regional food systems in the county.

As the General Contractor and Civil Subcontractor, CFC led the coordination and installation of new grain-handling systems and their associated foundations.

The expansion includes:

Installation and erection of Port-purchased equipment, including (2) silos, a dryer unit, (3) augers, conveyance system, and a catwalk

Fabrication and erection of a new conveyance support tower and custom transition components

Concrete foundations for the silos, grain tower, dryer unit, and connecting flatwork to integrate with the existing structure

Power and gas utility connections to support the new dryer and conveyance system

Storm modifications to adjust existing storm infrastructure to align with the new equipment layout.

Several trusted subcontractors contributed to the success of the project:

Langco – Concrete

Industrial Resources Inc. (IRI) – Steel supply and erection

Nordic Temperature Control – Gas

Primac Electric – Electrical

Sound Development Group (SDG) – Surveying



Notice to proceed was given May 28, 2025, with the duration of the project lasting just over 4 months. The substantial completion date was marked October 8, 2025. This project was successfully completed on time and according to budget. This investment strengthens the Port’s role in supporting local agriculture and enhances the region’s grain-handling capabilities. The project aligns with the Port’s mission to foster economic growth through sustainable development and partnerships.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., where representatives from Chad Fisher Construction, the Port of Skagit County, and project partners celebrated the completion of this milestone project.

About Chad Fisher Construction

Founded in 2009, Chad Fisher Construction is a full-service general contracting firm based in Burlington, WA, specializing in commercial, industrial, and institutional projects throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is known for its hands-on approach, strong relationships, and commitment to quality craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.chadfisherconstruction.com.

