Chad Fisher Construction of New Earth Recovery Cedar House #2 Chad Fisher Construction Logo

A New Chapter for Recovery: Chad Fisher Construction Builds Cedar House #2 with New Earth Recovery

MT. VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction is honored to partner with New Earth Recovery, a Skagit Valley-based nonprofit that’s changing lives through faith-based addiction recovery, on the construction of Cedar House #2 — a new recovery home in Mount Vernon, Washington.

New Earth Recovery exists to love, strengthen, and walk alongside individuals healing from substance addiction. Their homes provide structure, accountability, and a supportive Christian community where residents can begin again — surrounded by people who believe in second chances.

Cedar House #2 is an expansion of this vision — a safe and welcoming place designed to help more people rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and purpose.

About the Project

Cedar House #2 is thoughtfully designed to feel like home from the moment someone walks through the door. With over 2,800 square feet of living space, the house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and shared living areas that create opportunities for connection, rest, and reflection. The layout balances community and privacy, with a welcoming front porch, open kitchen and dining areas, a cozy sitting room, and dedicated spaces for rest and healing. More than a structure, it’s a reflection of community care and the belief that everyone deserves a chance to heal.

Crafted Through Community

Cedar House #2 came to life through the collective effort of a team that brought not only skill, but heart, to the project. From the early design vision by E.L.A. Designs to the leadership of Zack Collins and Neil Myers at Chad Fisher Construction, every step of the build was shaped by people who really cared about this project.

We’re especially grateful to the many subcontractors who joined this effort — some donating materials, others offering time or discounted services — simply because they believed in what this home will mean for those in recovery. Our heartfelt thanks go to Langco, Skagit Roofing, Whatcom Gutter, Artistic Drywall Textures, Mount Vernon Carpet One, Back Country Painting, Higher Plane Cabinetworks, Creative Surface, NW Plumbing, DK Systems, Meridian Center Electric, and Master Insulation for their generous contributions. Thanks to their support, Cedar House #2 will open its doors ready to serve those who need it most.

To every business and team member who gave of themselves for this project — thank you. Your contributions are more than just materials or time — they’re part of someone’s healing story.

To learn more about New Earth Recovery, check availability, or begin the application process, please visit www.nerecovery.org, call 360-848-9281, or email info@NERecovery.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.