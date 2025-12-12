KB Feed Your Soul & Sounds of Success Announce 'The Chakra Buster Series' to Transform Inner Peace & Spiritual Alignment

The Chakra Buster Series by Sounds of Success, a program of KB Feed Your Soul, opens and aligns the chakras for inner peace that leads to self-empowered authentic leadership. For business owners, executives, healers, students, care providers, and parents. Led by KB, a holistic wellness coach and energy healer, “KB Feed Your Soul” serves as the parent company to Sounds of Success, guiding busy people toward inner harmony. Sounds of Success harmonizes the energy within and around people, places, and things bringing greater peace, harmony and success. Kristen Billingsly (KB) transitions stuck, stagnant energy from the past, guiding people to release what no longer serves them.

A 12-month sound-therapy journey for busy people to achieve mind-body-soul-spirit alignment

Chakras are the gears of the soul. Tune them with intention, and your frequency becomes your signature to the world.” — ~KB

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sounds of Success by KB Feed Your Soul , the holistic wellness collective founded by spiritual strategist and certified holistic practitioner Kristen Billingsley (“KB”), announces the launch of “ The Chakra Buster Series ,” beginning January 6, 2026, and running weekly throughout the year.The Chakra Buster Series is a structured chakra balancing program using sound and frequency to support energetic alignment, clarity, resilience, and empowerment through intentional frequency and vibration work.LEARN MORE Q&AMeet & Greet 8:00AM CST Saturday, December 20REGISTER HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/wbOnRZVZS-SgTayQA5i18Q “The energy we emit through frequency, sound, and vibration is the language of the soul communicating with the world,” says KB. “When specific frequencies are used to align the energy within, people feel calmer, clearer, and more at ease—and their lives begin to transform.”Designed to meet participants where they are, The Chakra Buster Series allows individuals to engage at a pace that reflects their readiness for change.“The Chakra Buster Series is designed to be flexible, so anyone interested can attend a single session, focus on a single chakra for 4 weeks or more, or commit to clearing all seven chakras over the course of a year,” says KB. “We work at each person's pace, guiding them through each level of transformation, for lasting impression.”Who is The Chakra Buster Series designed for?• Business executives, mid-level managers, and entrepreneurs• Civic leaders, teachers, and school administrators• Energy workers, healers, and wellness professionals• Students and individuals open to energetic healingProgram DetailsQ&A and Meet & Greet: 8:00 AM CST Saturday, December 20No-Cost to Join: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/wbOnRZVZS-SgTayQA5i18Q • Start Date: January 6, 2026• Schedule: Tuesdays at 7:00 PM CST / 8:00 PM EST (weekly throughout 2026)• Pricing:o $99/monthlyo $129 single session or 30-day access passo $999 52 weeks of transformationBenefits of The Chakra Buster Series A deeper understanding of how sound and chakras are influencing aspects of everyday life. Clarity on how energy imbalances are disrupting a more preferred lifestyle. A clear, structured path to learn the power of each chakra, in sequence. Practical tools for breath, grounding, journaling, and personalized affirmations. Holistic alignment for peaceful energy, mood, focus, and sleep. Authentic empowerment to align energy and own past and future choices. Accessible experts and engaging content, using simple language with real-life examples. Focused, single-chakra-momentum builds confidence and sustainability through steady, intentional practice.What Is Sound & Frequency MedicineMore than a wellness trend, sound healing is rooted in ancient traditions and is increasingly embraced today as a path to balance, inner alignment, and deeper self-awareness.Sound healing (also called sound therapy or frequency therapy) uses vibration, tones, and resonant sound tools such as singing bowls, tuning forks, gongs, and guided meditation with additional modalities to influence the body on physical, neurological, and energetic levels.Science shows sound therapy may:• Reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and encourage mindfulness and presence.• Promote relaxation and emotional release, supporting overall mental well-being.• Improve sleep quality, including falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer.• Ease physical and emotional pain, tension, and support the body’s natural healing and restoration processes.Why The Chakra Buster Series — And Why Now?In a time when many feel stuck, disconnected, or depleted—emotionally, spiritually, professionally, financially, or energetically—The Sounds of Success Chakra Buster Series offers a sustainable path forward.As the new year approaches, The Chakra Buster Series makes for a wonderful holiday gift for those seeking to become grounded, aligned, and energized in 2026.How to JoinLearn more and register at kbfeedyoursoul.com/chakra-buster-series.KB on setting a new foundation for 2026:About KB Feed Your Soul & Sounds of SuccessLed by KB, a holistic wellness specialist and energy healer, “KB Feed Your Soul” serves as the parent company to Sounds of Success, guiding busy people toward inner harmony.KB Feed Your Soul is a holistic wellness organization rooted in sound-wave therapy, energy alignment, and spiritual leadership. Founded by Kristen Billingsley (“KB”), KB Feed Your Soul works with individuals, groups, animals, organizations, and structural buildings, homes, and land to align energy that ignites internal power and authentic leadership.Sounds of Success is the operational arm of KB Feed Your Soul, delivering sound- and frequency-based therapy, spirit release, energy clearings, and holistic modalities that support clarity, resilience, and empowered purpose in life, leadership, and relationships.Leveraging her 22 years of experience in energy and sound healing, KB has worked with clients ranging from successful executives and entrepreneurs to students, families, groups, organizations, and extended communities—in person and remotely.KB holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, with a Minor in Art from Sam Houston State University and is a registered member of the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine. Her work uniquely blends spatial design, energy alignment, and self-empowered authentic leadership to create environments of resonance, harmony, and renewal.###

