Liza Boubari Unveils her Powerful Speaker Lineup at The 3E Event—Healthy Wealthy 2025

The 3E Event to Evoke Embrace Evolve and enjoy a Healthy Wealthy Life Liza Boubari unveils her stellar speaker lineup at The 3E Event: Healthy Wealthy 2025 Four special guests will be honored at The 3E Event Liza Boubari is a clinical hypnotherapist, DV expert, founder of the 3E method, host of The 3E Event for women, and CEO of HealWithin where women come to evolve into the person who makes their big impact in the world around them.

Unlock Your Best Self, Claim Newfound Prosperity, Live Your Best Life

I believe the most powerful transformations happen when healing, compassion, and prosperity are lived experiences. At The 3E Event: Healthy Wealthy 2025, you will experience all of this, and more.” — Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist, founder The 3E Event

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liza Boubari , founder and host of The 3E Event , is thrilled to announce the dynamic speaker lineup and transformative experiences ahead for attendees at Healthy Wealthy 2025: Where Healing Meets Prosperity, happening November 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PST, at Embassy Suites, Glendale in Los Angeles.This one-day, live, in-person gathering is designed for heart-centered women and men who are ready to bridge wellness and wealth, heal past wounds, and build legacies that last.The speakers at The 3E Event: Healthy Wealthy 2025 represent a rare convergence of expertise, lived experience, and passion. Here’s a glimpse of what they bring:• Liza Boubari, founder of The 3E Event, certified clinical hypnotherapist, speaker, and best-selling author. Having personally experienced the interplay between emotional stress and physical health, Liza’s journey of healing shaped her 3E vision. She’ll lead attendees into a space of discovery—Evoking what was, Embracing what is, and Evolving to what will be.• Sir David T. Fagan, an influential Hollywood publicist, publisher, and producer who knows how to shape narratives and platforms. Attendees will learn not just how to find their voice—but how to use it strategically.• Ellina Abovian, emcee and reporter at KTLA, skilled in storytelling and media. She’ll share tools for visibility—how to craft your message, show up powerfully in public spaces, and ensure your story is heard.• Ghosson Alkhaled, a civil engineer-turned-business-consultant, bringing analytical thinking, structure, and strategic planning into personal transformation. Her insight helps attendees build scalable, sustainable pathways for growth.• Craig Bruce, high-performance coach and #1 best-selling author, empowering individuals to break through limiting beliefs and elevate performance—whether in business, health, or personal life.• Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO, of Healthy Silhouette—blending medical expertise, holistic health, and wellness coaching—bridging the gap between what inner transformation feels like and what healthy living looks like.• Melanie Soloway, former LA District Attorney and humanitarian. Her experience in leadership, justice, and service will inspire attendees toward courageous action and purpose-driven impact.Honoring Our 3E Visionary Leadership RecipientsThis year, The 3E Event proudly recognizes four exemplary individuals within our community—leaders who embody the essence of Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve through their service, creativity, and dedication to humanity:• Arick Gevorkian – for Evoking change through his nonprofit work that transforms personal loss into community empowerment.• Odet Nassari – for Embracing compassion through her commitment to cultural awareness and heartfelt connection.• Anet Abnous – for Evolving artistry and heritage, bringing together culture, creativity, and purpose.• Baydsar Thomasian – for her exceptional civic leadership, advocacy, and unwavering service to the people of Glendale and beyond.These honorees represent the heart of what The 3E Event stands for—transforming pain into purpose and leading with both grace and strength.Why Healthy Wealthy 2025 Is Worth Your TimeAttendees can expect more than talks—they’ll walk away with:> Actionable tools & mindset shifts: Not just inspiration, but practical tools and experiences to overcome emotional blocks, make confident decisions, and shift behaviors that have held them back.> Healing experiences: Safe, supportive spaces for inner healing—whether emotional, physical, or financial—that allow inner transformation.> Connection with community: Deep, meaningful connections with women and men who share similar values, challenges, aspirations—an opportunity to build a tribe, network, and form ongoing support.> Legacy & wealth building: Insight into creating sustainable prosperity—not just for oneself, but for future generations; lessons in financial mindset, stewardship, and leadership.> Elevated well‐being: From holistic health to celebrating wellness practices that honor the mind, body, spirit; to resources that allow one to live in more balance and joy.> Memorable experiences & surprises: Red-carpet moments, personal meet & greets with speakers/authors, healthy delicious food, vendors, and an after-event community (private Facebook group) keeps the momentum going.Who Should Attend The 3E: Healthy Wealthy 2025? Healthy Wealthy 2025 is perfect for women and men who are:* Ready to shift not just what they do, but how they feel* Craving alignment between their wellness and financial life* Interested in legacy, leadership, and leaving a positive mark* Seeking community, support, and authentic connections* Hungry to learn from women and men who have done the real workEvent Details & Registration• Date: November 8, 2025• Time: 9 AM – 6 PM PST• Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton, Los Angeles Glendale, 800 North Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203• Tickets: Available now via Eventbrite. Secure your seat early as space is limited. Register for the event here.“I created The 3E Event because I found that the most powerful transformations happen when healing and prosperity are not just ideas—but lived experiences,” says Boubari. “At The 3E Event: Healthy Wealthy 2025, you’re going to be wrapped in compassion, joy, and possibility. You will leave energized, empowered, and equipped to succeed.”About The 3E EventFounded by Liza Boubari, The 3E Event is more than an affair—it’s a movement. For over a decade, The 3E Event has created safe, potent spaces for women to evolve emotionally, energetically, and economically. All proceeds support HealWithin International, a 501(c)(3) charity providing holistic, alternative therapies to children struggling with trauma—primarily due to the absence of their mother. For more information, visit healwithin.com.

