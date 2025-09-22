Dr. Yve Ruiz’s 'BOLD & Brilliant! Summit' Unveils Powerhouse Speaker Lineup, with Bold Journeys of Growth & Resilience

Sept 22: Day 1 Speaker Lineup for Dr. Yve’s “Bold and Brilliant! Summit.” The day is stacked with powerhouse speakers ready to share their wisdom, strategies, and stories to help attendees rise higher than ever before. Sept 23: Day 2 of Dr. Yve’s “Bold and Brilliant! Summit” is set to educate, inspire, entertain, and help you improve your life! These speakers will share their tips, tools, and insights to help attendees live better, happier than ever before. In “Emerging from the Shadow of Narcissism”, Yve Alexandra Ruiz shares a powerful primer for the look and feel of a stealth manipulative relationship and what breaking free and rebuilding your life really mean for you. Pre-order here: https://link.actione Dr Yve Ruiz joins Dr. Joe Vitale, Mo Rock other brilliant authors in “The Moral Compass: 28 Principles for Achieving Integrity-Driven Success," a transformative guide to unlocking your potential and becoming the best version of yourself. For too long, women have been taught to MiniSize. But when we stop folding ourselves to fit, we don’t just take up space – we change the shape of the room

20 Experts Share How They Turned Setbacks Into SuperPowers—and How Women Everywhere Can, Too

These speakers are living proof that breakthroughs often begin in breakdowns. They have endured betrayal, burnout, bias, or heartbreak—and have chosen to turn those moments into fuel.” — Dr. Yve Ruiz

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where women are too often told to shrink, Dr. Yve Ruiz’s "BOLD & Brilliant! Summit For Business Women Who Are Done Shrinking to Fit and Who Want to Have It All" is flipping the script. Taking place virtually September 22–23, 2025, this two-day gathering spotlights up to 20 global leaders from four countries who have faced adversity head-on and transformed it into authority, purpose, and power.Hosted by Yve Alexandra Ruiz, MD , a physician-turned-keynote speaker, empowerment leader, and no-nonsense navigator on narcissistic relationships, the Summit is less about polished résumés and more about raw resilience. As women, we know what it feels like to be cornered, silenced, or told to trade away parts of ourselves. This Summit exists to show that those very experiences can become the spark for unshakable authority, brilliant leadership, and lives built on our own terms."Far from generic how-to sessions, BOLD & Brilliant! offers participants a front-row seat to the real-life stories and actionable strategies of speakers who've gone from survival mode to success. Attendees will walk away not just inspired, but equipped with tools to navigate business challenges, strengthen relationships, and thrive without sacrificing who they are. Attendees will walk away not just inspired, but equipped with tools to navigate business challenges, strengthen relationships, and thrive without sacrificing who they are.Featured Speakers Include:• Dr. Yve Ruiz, dual-trained family physician and psychiatrist-turned-global empowerment speaker, recognized authority on narcissism, best-selling author featured on LA Tribune’s Women’s Empowerment Edition, and host of the “BOLD & Brilliant! Summit.”• Mike Raber, #1 international bestselling author x 3, speaker & Master Coach launching a 48-hour Global Peace event infusing live music and culture, Sept. 19-21. https://connectforpeace.com/ and to join in https://unite4peace.live/ • Jennifer Diepstraten, CEO & Founder of High-Ticket Sales Success, teaching experts to close big sales with ease.• Kim Crowe, International speaker, TEDx presenter, and creator of Entrepreneurs Rocket Fuel and Podapalooza.• Orly Amor, Business Coach for Speakers and Entrepreneurs, guaranteeing clients $150K+ in their first year of paid speaking.• Jay Fairbrother, The Mastermind Guy, serial entrepreneur and business coach who rebuilt after losing it all, now a global mastermind leader.• Susan Crossman, Writer, book coach, and founder of Crossman Communications, helping people liberate the books within them. Volunteer supporter for the Summit.• Yvonne Silver, Confidence Catalyst, bestselling author, and CEO of Women & Wisdom Media, teaching women to flourish with authentic, bold language.• Patrina Wisdom, Chief Abundance Activator and TEDx speaker, creator of the Anatomy of AbundanceFramework, helping women break generational cycles of struggle.• Sarah Michael, Creator of Feminine Sales Power and Sparkling Results Coaching, helping women leverage their feminine side to run their business even better.• Jennifer Horspool, Global PR & Brand Strategist, founder of Engagement PR & Marketing, helping companies grow from vision to multimillion-dollar successes.• Ruth Kent, Intuitive Energy Practitioner and former ICU/Trauma nurse, helping women release blocks and reclaim worth with confidence.• Jennifer Lyall, Intuitive Business Mentor and Chief Energy Optimizer, guiding entrepreneurs to scale their businesses with clarity and intuition.• Marian (Impactful) Egan, Energy Healer and Health Coach creating the foundation for women to experience deep transformation and self-healing through energy, mindset, and alignment, since 1985.• Blanche Boyce, BA, MMQ, Acupressure Therapist and Master of Medical Qi Gong, helping women in transition release stress and make empowered choices.• Dr. Laleh Talebian, Nutritional Healing Doctor, helping high achievers reclaim health through root-cause medicine.• Tree Ryde, Founder, business & leadership coach, keynote speaker, podcast host, transformational catalyst, and facilitator igniting transformations, and elevating businesses toward unparalleled growth.• Dave Hurley, Online personal trainer and fitness coach specializing in resistance band fitness training to guide busy professionals to achieve their fitness goals.(Additional featured speakers will be highlighted during the event)The BOLD & Brilliant! Summit is free to attend. For on-demand replays of priceless personal reveals, strategies, and success from top business owners, plus automatic access to the 20 exclusive speaker gifts, most valued at $200+ each, attendees can upgrade to VIP for just $47 (price increases to $67 on Sept. 22 and $147 after). Register here.Event Highlights• Live 25-Minute Expert Interviews (Sept. 22–23) with entrepreneurs and thought leaders.• Dynamic Panel featuring candid, actionable insights.• Day 1 – Stand With Strength in Business & Leadership: Earn Bravely. Rise Authentically. Lead Boldly.• Day 2 – Be Brilliant in Life & Spirit: My Light. My Life. My Terms.• Exclusive Free Gifts: All attendees receive practical tools for immediate growth.Register on EventBrite to reserve your free seat or lock in VIP access.About the BOLD & Brilliant! SummitThe BOLD & Brilliant! Summit for BusinessWomen Who Are Done Shrinking to Fit and Who Want to Have It All is a two-day virtual event dedicated to women who are ready to trade pretzeling and self-betrayal for unapologetic leadership and fulfillment. Far from other online seminars, this Summit weaves together raw stories of resilience and practical tools for transformation, whose speakers are living proof that we, as women, can break barriers, lead authentically, and thrive on our own terms.Hosted by Dr. Yve Alexandra Ruiz, MD—psychiatry and family medicine trained-and- turned-keynote speaker and no-nonsense navigator on narcissistic relationships—the event brings together 20 global experts in entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth. Through live storytelling, an interactive panel, and empowering takeaways, attendees will learn how to recognize old patterns, rewire their mindset, and rise into relationships, lives, and businesses that resonate with their authentic worth. She is the author of the book: “Emerging from the Shadow of Narcissism” and co-author of the book “The Moral Compass: 28 Principles for Achieving Integrity-Driven Success" with Dr. Joe Vitale and Moe Rock.For more information, contact Dr. Yve at yve.speaks@gmail.com###Media Contact:Yve Ruiz, MD949-424-4494yve.speaks@gmail.com

