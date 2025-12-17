Plumb Becomes LLŪM, Sharpening Its Focus on Accounting for the Construction Industry

LLŪM Company Logo Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM

Rebrand Introduces a Stronger Commitment to Specialized Accounting and Fractional CFO Services for the Construction Industry

Our team understands the unique challenges of construction accounting because it’s all we've done for decades. This rebrand brings our identity in line with the work we’re truly built for.” — Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumb, a long-established provider of outsourced accounting services, today announced its rebrand to LLŪM , unveiling a new name, new website, and a sharpened focus on delivering specialized outsourced accounting and fractional CFO services to the construction industry.The transition marks a new chapter for a company with nearly 30 years of roots in construction finance. While the name is new, the mission remains grounded in a core principle that has guided the firm since day one: bringing clarity to contractors’ financial operations so they can focus on building.“LLŪM represents light, visibility, and guidance. That’s exactly what contractors need in today’s complex financial environment,” said Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM. “Our team understands the unique challenges of construction accounting because it’s all we've done for decades. This rebrand brings our identity in line with the work we’re truly built for.”A Legacy Evolving Into LLŪMLLŪM’s rebrand marks the next step in a 25+ year journey that began in 1996, when the company became one of the first outsourced accounting firms serving Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. Built to bring financial clarity to construction businesses, the firm operated for decades as TAG and later as Plumb. The next stage of growth began in 2017 when Justin Atneyel joined the company with a plan to modernize operations and expand nationally.Under his leadership, the outsourced accounting division grew more than fivefold in five years. In 2024, Atneyel acquired the division and relaunched it as LLŪM. The new name reflects a focused commitment to providing contractors with the clarity, structure, and financial leadership they need to keep projects moving.A Clearer Focus for the Built WorldLLŪM works exclusively with companies in the construction ecosystem; including contractors, subcontractors, builders, engineers, architects, and home service providers. By combining outsourced accounting, systems optimization, and fractional CFO support, the firm helps clients navigate cash flow, job costing, financial reporting, and long-term financial planning.“Our clients don’t just need bookkeeping,” said Atneyel. “They need a partner who understands the realities of delays, labor shortages, retainage, WIP schedules, and everything that makes construction accounting unique. LLŪM exists to provide not just the numbers, but the insight behind them.”With the rebrand, LLŪM has launched a new website; llum.com which is designed to better serve contractors looking for clarity in their financial operations.

