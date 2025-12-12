DrainGo Sponsors Field Day Fundraiser Benefiting The Red Barn in Leeds

DrainGo Logo Field Day Fundraiser Flyer

Birmingham-based DrainGo partners with The Red Barn to help raise essential funds for equine-assisted therapy programs.

We are proud to assist The Red Barn in its mission to improve the well-being of children and veterans through therapeutic riding programs.” — Phillip Stacy, Owner of DrainGo

LEEDS, AL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrainGo , a leading plumbing service provider in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today that it will sponsor the Field Day Fundraiser at The Red Barn in Leeds, Alabama. The event will be held on Saturday, December 13, from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. at 2722 Bailey Rd SW, Leeds, AL.The Field Day Fundraiser is designed to bring families, neighbors, and supporters together to raise critical funds for The Red Barn, an organization dedicated to providing life-changing therapeutic riding lessons and equine-assisted programs for disabled children and military veterans. These services help participants develop confidence, motor skills, emotional resilience, and social connection in a safe and supportive environment.Activities at the event will include family-friendly games, demonstrations, meet-and-greet opportunities with therapy horses, and educational sessions about the mission and impact of The Red Barn. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the facility, speak with staff and volunteers, and learn how they can support the organization year-round.“Supporting community initiatives that make a meaningful difference reflects our core values,” said Phillip Stacy, owner of DrainGo. “We are proud to assist The Red Barn in its mission to improve the well-being of children and veterans through therapeutic riding programs.”With ongoing demand for The Red Barn’s services, funds raised during the event will help maintain program accessibility, care for therapy horses, and expand resources for families and veterans who rely on equine-assisted therapy.Event Details:-What: Field Day Fundraiser benefiting The Red Barn-When: Saturday, December 13th, 12:00 to 2:30 p.m.-Where: 2722 Bailey Rd SW, Leeds, AL-Purpose: Supporting therapeutic riding lessons for disabled children and veteransFor donations or more information, please contact Rhianna Harper at 205-910-1586, CJ Payton at 205-704-9313, or Taylor Degeorge at 205-603-8087.About DrainGoFor over 20 years, DrainGo has been a trusted provider of plumbing services in the Birmingham area, serving both homes and businesses. The company is known for its commitment to quality work, honesty, and dependable service. Beyond plumbing, DrainGo focuses on building lasting relationships with clients and giving back to the community. Its team operates with a dedication to family, faith, and hard work, ensuring every job is handled with care and professionalism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.