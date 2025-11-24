Thousands Expected at LA’s 43rd Thanksgiving Giveaway Amid Rising Costs and Food Shortages

Jackson Limo Foundation Logo Jackson Limo Foundation's 43rd Annual Turkey Giveaway Soul Housing x Jackson Limo Foundation 43rd Annual Turkey and Grocery Drive

Drive-through event to distribute turkeys and full grocery kits during a year of sharply increased need, historic supply constraints, and holiday hardship

Our Giveaway marks a day we unite our collective efforts and share our love and support. We are thrilled to invite you to be a part of this integral and significant human services endeavour.” — Lyn Tavai, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO:Jackson Limo Foundation and Lyn Tavai, Chief Executive OfficerHeadline sponsor Soul Housing and Casey Reinholtz, Chief Executive OfficerWHAT:One of Southern California’s largest holiday food distributions, the 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey & Grocery Giveaway will provide turkeys and full grocery kits to thousands of families in South Los Angeles, across Los Angeles County, and as far as Las Vegas.This year’s event comes during historic supply strain:-U.S. turkey production is at a 40-year low-Wholesale turkey prices have risen 40%-SNAP disruptions earlier this month have overextended food banks, increasing demand sharplyThe Foundation continues its longstanding mission to reach families experiencing the brunt of food insecurity during the holiday season.“Our Giveaway marks a day we unite our collective efforts and share our love and support; unfortunately, we at the Foundation are facing tremendous financial difficulties like never before,” said CEO Lyn Tavai, adding, “We are thrilled to invite you to be a part of this integral and significant human services endeavour. This celebratory labor of love exists exclusively on community compassion with generous contributions.”WHEN:Tuesday, November 25, 2025Gates open at 8:00 A.M.First come, first servedWHERE:People’s Independent Church of Christ5856 West BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90043VISUALS: Banners, thousands of people, thousands of bagged groceries, VIP guests including Mayors; Congressional, Senate and City Council members; leaders from faith-based, civic, and business organizations, multi-cultural community activists, celebrities and live-streamed media; onsite radio broadcasting with DJ hosts.DONATIONS:Due to sharply rising food costs and supply shortages, financial contributions and nonperishable donations are urgently needed. Donation link: https://jacksonlimofoundation.org/ MEDIA CONTACT:Jackson Limo Foundation(323) 296-8742 / (289) 233-7529jacksonlimofoundation@gmail.comwww. jacksonlimofoundation.org About the Jackson Limo FoundationThe Jackson Limo Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to continuing the legacy of founder E.J. Jackson, known affectionately as “Mr. Turkey.” Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed thousands of turkeys, complete Thanksgiving dinners, and grocery kits to families, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans across South Los Angeles and the wider region. For more information or to donate, visit jacksonlimofoundation.orgAbout Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

