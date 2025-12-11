Maverick Public Relations’ Bree DeVita Named PR Daily’s 2025 Young Professional of the Year

Bree DeVita, President, Maverick Public Relations Maverick Public Relations Bree DeVita, President, Maverick PR, named PR Daily’s 2025 Young Professional of the Year

Rising executive recognized for measurable impact, digital innovation, and leadership across high stakes regulated industries

From Maverick’s early days to her role as President, Bree has been essential to our success. This recognition reflects the strength and leadership she brings every day.” — Shawna Seldon McGregor, Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bree DeVita, President of Maverick Public Relations (MPR), has been named Young Professional of the Year at Ragan’s 2025 PR Daily Awards, recognized as the top honoree among five national finalists. The award was presented on December 2 at City Winery in New York City.

DeVita, who was appointed President of Maverick Public Relations at the beginning of 2025 after establishing the agency’s New York City office in 2023, has quickly distinguished herself as a transformative leader whose work is driving meaningful change across clean energy, law, wellness, and other highly regulated sectors. In her role as President, she oversees agency-wide strategic direction, leads integrated communications programs for a portfolio of clients valued at more than $1 billion, manages Maverick’s media relations, digital and creator divisions, and ensures operational excellence across all client accounts. She guides long-term growth initiatives, shapes messaging architecture for high-stakes clients, mentors staff across all levels, and upholds the agency’s standard for responsive, measurable communications that elevate visibility and strengthen reputational resilience.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to the Maverick PR team and our clients who trust us with their most important stories,” DeVita said. “This recognition reflects the power of strategic, data-informed communications to move industries forward. I am inspired every day by the work we do and the communities we serve, and I am committed to continuing to push for excellence, innovation, and impact.”

Throughout 2025, DeVita led campaigns that delivered outsized and measurable results. Her impact reaches across sectors. At ACORE events, she orchestrated real-time digital storytelling that drove triple-digit growth in social media impressions, while building a media program that consistently attracted top national journalists and influencers. She introduced Botani’s Tea Leaf Wrappers to international trade audiences and strengthened digital engagement across priority channels. For Sun Theory, she supported multi-state expansion with messaging that underscored regulatory credibility, investor confidence, and community alignment.

“Bree has been with Maverick PR from its earliest chapter, and her impact is unmistakable. From those first days at the agency to her leadership now as President, she has shaped how we think, how we operate, and how we show up for our clients. She is a core part of our success, and this recognition reflects the strength she brings to our team every day,” said Shawna Seldon McGregor, Founder & CEO, Maverick PR.

Internally, DeVita is known for championing mentorship, clarity, and accountability. She plays a central role in shaping Maverick PR’s culture, investing in the development of junior staff and strengthening the agency’s integration of modern digital tools, social strategy, and thought leadership frameworks. Through measurable results, consistent innovation, and a clear vision for client growth, DeVita is defining the next era of communications at Maverick Public Relations.

“The PR Daily Awards shine a light on the people and ideas transforming the communications profession,” said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager of awards programs at Ragan Communications. “This year’s winners reflect the creativity, collaboration and strategy that continue to move our industry forward.”

Maverick Public Relations is a boutique communications agency specializing in high-stakes, high-growth industries, with expertise spanning regulated sectors including energy, law, real estate, and wellness. Founded in Denver, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, Maverick PR is recognized for crafting innovative campaigns, managing complex reputational challenges, and delivering measurable results for clients operating in competitive, highly regulated markets. Under DeVita’s leadership as President, Maverick has expanded its digital and creator division while continuing to provide best-in-class media relations, thought leadership development, content creation, and event support. The agency is known for elevating visibility, credibility, and impact through responsive, sophisticated communications strategies.

DeVita’s headshot is available at this link.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.

About Maverick Public Relations

Maverick Public Relations is a boutique communications consultancy focused on delivering big-agency experience with outstanding client service. Offerings include public relations, media training, content development, thought leadership development, speaking engagements, response strategy/crisis management, event support and investor relations. For more information, visit TheMaverickPR.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan’s Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, held each November. The company is headquartered in Chicago with team members across the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit ragan.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.