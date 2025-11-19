Rosin in the Red Rocks: Dialed In Introduces Its Premium Gummies to Arizona

Dialed In Gummies Dialed In Arizona

Arizonans can now enjoy the company’s award-winning, solventless small-batch edibles crafted for a clean and flavorful experience.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After building a strong following in Colorado, Missouri, Ohio, and Massachusetts, Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is heading to Arizona. Due to its slow-crafted, rosin approach that highlights the plant’s natural profile, Dialed In Gummies has earned a reputation for offering a consistent, flavorful experience that cannabis consumers trust.

“Arizona’s market is growing more sophisticated, making it an ideal fit for Dialed In Gummies, which values quality from start to finish,” said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies. “Our rosin-based edibles stay true to the plant, with clean ingredients and consistency people can count on. The difference is clear from the very first experience.”

As Dialed In enters the Grand Canyon State, the brand is partnering with top local cultivators on limited-batch collaborations that bring out the unique qualities of each strain. These rotating collections will offer consumers a new way to experience popular Arizona flower through a clean, rosin-based edible. The gummies are gluten-free, fat-free and low in sugar, making them a smart choice for wellness-focused consumers.

Dialed In Gummies are now available in Arizona in the following formulations:

- Dialed In Sativa: Crafted with full-spectrum rosin and precisely dosed at 10 mg THC per gummy, each pack contains 10 gummies in a rotating selection of 10 mouthwatering flavors. Enjoy award-winning taste and a consistently vibrant effect that is perfect for those seeking a spirited boost.

- Dialed In Indica: Dialed In Indica gummies offer a soothing and relaxing experience with each 10 mg dose of full-spectrum THC rosin. Every pack includes 10 gummies in a rotating mix of flavors, keeping each batch fresh and exciting. These gummies capture the natural essence of the plant for a pure, calming effect.

- Dialed In Hybrid: For a balanced blend, Dialed In Hybrid gummies provide a 10 mg dose of full-spectrum rosin crafted in small batches to ensure premium quality and taste. With 10 gummies per pack, Dialed In Hybrid provides a reliable, enjoyable experience that meets our high standards for consistency and flavor.

- Dialed In Sleep 1:1:1: Wind down effortlessly with Dialed In Sleep gummies, with 20 gummies per pack, each delivering 5 mg of full-spectrum THC rosin, along with 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN isolates. Formulated for rapid onset without added sleep aids, these gummies take effect within 5-15 minutes, making bedtime easier and sweeter.

“Solventless cannabis is now the go-to for health‑conscious and discerning consumers,” Vansluys said. “That’s exactly what we are delivering in Arizona – rosin edibles that showcase the full spectrum of the plant.”

Dialed In Gummies

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com.

