PVH USA Case Study Reveals How Terrain Response Technology Reduces Costs and Environmental Impact of Solar Installations

Required earthworks reduced by up to 90% while installation time was cut by 40% in rocky desert landscape facility

Solar energy is increasingly a ‘go anywhere’ technology as more advancements are enabling facilities to be developed in areas that previously were not viable locations” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, today released a new case study demonstrating how its Terrain Response technology is reducing the development costs and environmental impact of solar facilities facing significant topographic challenges. The case study, “Terrain Response: Saving Costs and Time on the Ground,” is available for download now at the PVH website.

“Rocky, hilly and undulating landscapes can be very harsh environments for solar projects,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA. “However, it is critical that we do not let terrain stand in the way of solar energy. That is why we developed PVH Terrain Response, an advanced solution designed to adapt to the most complex landscapes without compromising performance or efficiency.”

Based on data from a solar installation in the desert landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the case study reveals the results from a project deployed using PVH’s Terrain Response technology integrated with the company’s AxoneDuo Infinity Tracker. Key findings include:

The technology reduced necessary earthworks on the project by up to 90%.

Installation time was reduced by 40% due to fewer ground preparation activities, saving valuable time, resources and budget.

Environmental impact was greatly reduced by protecting topsoil, minimizing erosion and reducing dust generation.

“Solar energy is increasingly a ‘go anywhere’ technology as more advancements are enabling facilities to be developed in areas that previously were not viable locations,” Bitar said. “This case study demonstrates once again that with ingenuity and intelligence, we can expand the possibilities of solar to help meet the energy needs of the future.”

Strategic solution

PVH USA’s Terrain Response deploys a five-point strategy to address the many challenges of difficult terrain environments:

1. Site analysis and smart layout planning: A detailed analysis, topographic survey and mapping is conducted prior to development.

2. Engineering adaptation: Custom layout designs minimize height differentials between posts based on site analysis.

3. Minimal earthworks: Only targeted, micro adjustments are required, avoiding major soil excavation and regrading.

4. Environmental safeguards: Topsoil is retained across up to 90% of the project area, minimizing erosion and dust through reduced soil disruption.

5. Real-time adjustments and onsite support: Installation teams trained in varied terrain ensure slope tolerance compliance and ongoing quality control.

About PV Hardware (PVH)

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 32 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

