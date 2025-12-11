Lightspeed Verified by Common Sense Privacy with an Exceptional 95% Score

Lightspeed Systems is awarded the Common Sense Privacy Verified Seal, earning a 95% pass rating.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems has been awarded the Common Sense Privacy Verified Seal, earning a 95% pass rating (the highest possible pass rating). This recognition reflects Lightspeed’s decades-long commitment to protecting student data, maintaining transparent data privacy practices, and setting a high standard for privacy in K–12 education technology.The full Lightspeed evaluation and seal are available on Common Sense’s website.The Common Sense Privacy Seal is granted only to organizations that undergo the group’s most rigorous review process. Lightspeed completed a comprehensive evaluation of the Lightspeed Systems app experience, including all privacy and related policies in effect as of December 1, 2025. As part of the certification, Lightspeed has agreed to ongoing quarterly check-ups, annual privacy policy updates, and prompt updates following any major change in data practices.“This achievement reflects our deep, long-standing commitment to safeguarding student data,” said Brian Thomas, CEO of Lightspeed Systems. “Earning the highest score awarded by Common Sense to date validates the strength of our privacy practices and the trust districts place in Lightspeed to safeguard their communities.”A Rigorous Review of Lightspeed’s Data Privacy Practices:The Common Sense Privacy Seal is reserved for organizations that meet or exceed strict standards across more than 200 criteria. As part of this process, Common Sense conducted a thorough review of Lightspeed’s products, policies, data governance commitments, and security practices as of December 1, 2025.Lightspeed Systems earned top marks for the following criteria:• Personal information is not sold or rented to third parties.• Personal information is not shared for third-party marketing.• Personalized advertising is not displayed.• Data are not collected by third-parties for their own purposes.• User’s information is not used to track and target advertisements on other third-party websites or services.• Data profiles are not created and used for personalized advertisements.• Achieving a 95% rating across these dimensions underscores Lightspeed’s leadership in responsible data stewardship.A Privacy-First Approach Built Into Every Lightspeed Solution:Privacy-by-design principles guide how all Lightspeed solutions are built and supported, from minimizing the data collected to maintaining transparent practices and applying industry-standard security safeguards. These practices ensure districts can rely on Lightspeed not only for technology, but for a trusted partnership in protecting student information.This privacy-first foundation is further strengthened through Lightspeed Insight™, which helps districts uphold their own security and compliance obligations with tools designed specifically to support data governance. Insight adds an additional layer of protection and oversight through:• Third-party app privacy reviews via integration with 1EdTech’s TrustEd Apps Program• Integration with the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) to further streamline vetting and contract management• Automated privacy policy scanning that flags changes and potential risks• State compliance tools that help districts expedite app vetting and maintain public approved apps listsBy combining independently verified privacy practices with analytics and governance tools built for K–12, Lightspeed empowers districts to manage digital learning environments with confidence—supporting safer, more compliant, and more transparent use of educational technology.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

